An Operating Room Table, sometimes called operating table, is the table on which the patient lies during a surgical operation. It is a crucial equipment in the operating room and is available in a wide array of designs and functionalities based on its applications. An operating table may also be fixed or portable. The primary purpose of an operating table is to give patients the appropriate posture and to keep them in the best position so that surgical procedure can be performed effectively. This surgical equipment is usually found inside the surgery room of a hospital.



Globally, 67304 units Operating Room Tables have been put into the market in the year 2017, while Europe attributes close to 26.35% of the world sales, US close to 25.172%, and China 23.80%. In the forecast period,TheGlobal Operating Room Tables market size is estimated to grow from $1569.37 million in 2018 to $1738.12 million by 2023, growing at an estimated CAGR of 2.06% between 2018 and 2023.



TheGlobal Operating Room Tables market is valued at 1550 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size ofThe Operating Room Tables market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Getinge

Hill-Rom

Skytron

STERIS

Stryker

Mizuho

Alvo

UFSK-OSYS

Medifa-hesse

Eschmann Equipment

AGA Sanitätsartikel

Lojer

Schmitz u. Söhne

Schaerer Medical

Brumaba

Bender

Merivaara

Infinium Medical

Image Diagnostics

Mindray Medical

PAX Medical

By theproduct type, the market is primarily split into:

Motorized

Non-motorized

By theend users/application,this report covers the following segments:

Hospital

Clinic

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Operating Room Tables market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of the Operating Room Tables market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Operating Room Tables manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the next few years.

To analyze the Operating Room Tables with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To protect the value and volume of Operating Room Tables submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

