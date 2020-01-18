Cell Surface Markers Detection Market 2019 research report categorizes the global Cell Surface Markers Detection by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

Cell Surface Markers Detection market research study is significant for manufacturers in the Cell Surface Markers Detection market, including industry stakeholders, distributors, suppliers, and investors, and it can also help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the Cell Surface Markers Detection market.

Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Report Covers the Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Luminex Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Qiagen NV

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Market Overview:

The global cell surface markers detection market was expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecasted period. Prominent factors that are driving the market growth include the increased use in diagnostics, increasing demand for precision medicine, and technological advances related to increased throughput and automation.

Cell surface markers are also known as cell surface antigens and serve as monograms to help identify and classify cells. The proteins expressed on the surface of cells often conveniently serve as markers of specific cell types. Even in the different types of cells there are specific combinations of markers or antigens. This molecule identification helps in disease diagnoses, to find direct treatment for the disease, drug discovery, and many more. Cell markers also assists in the determination of cell type expression of specific receptors, vital for biological response. It can be useful even in personalized medicine, in which it can help the physician decide the most effective therapy to be used for the patient, by analyzing and understanding the cells isolated from patients.

Scope of the Report:

The cell surface markers detection market report covers various product and instruments used during surface biomarker detection procedures, which include flow cytometry, hematology analyzers, cell imaging systems, reagents, and kits. Furthermore, the report also covers the application segment of cell surface markers detection, including disease diagnosis and identification, research and drug discovery, and other applications.

Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis of:

Functional market industry outline

Up and downstream industry examination

Channels and propositions believability

Market challenge by key players

Enhancement suggestions examination

Key Market Trends:



Disease Diagnosis and Identification Segment is Expected to Grow at Fastest Rate



Fueled by recent technological advances and increasing demand for more accurate diagnostics the disease diagnosis and identification segment is expected to register a high CAGR. In the disease diagnosis and identification field, surface marker detection techniques are finding their increased application in screening of cancer biomarkers. This is primarily due to the high sensitivity and early diagnostic capabilities of cell surface marker detection techniques.



Furthermore, the highly damaging effects of currently available tumor-detection methods, such as PCR, and immunohistochemistry limits their usages in novel fields, such as tissue implantation after screening. These issues are leading to increased interest in the development of less destructive cancer screening methods, which, in turn, is driving market expansion.



The United States Dominates the Market and is Expected To Retain its Market Share During the Forecast Period



The United States currently dominates the market for cell surface marker detection and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. Rapidly growing applications in disease diagnostics, the presence of well-established research institutions, and the biotech industry are primary reasons behind the large market size. Moreover, high healthcare expenditure, a high technological adaptation rate, and increasing focus on precise and timely diagnostics are driving the market growth in the United States.





Detailed TOC of Cell Surface Markers Detection Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Use in Diagnostics

4.2.2 Technological Advances Related to Increased Throughput and Automation

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Precision Medicine

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Apparatus

4.3.2 Complexity of Techniques

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Flow Cytometry

5.1.2 Hematology Analyzers

5.1.3 Cell Imaging Systems

5.1.4 Reagents and Kits

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Disease Diagnosis and Identification

5.2.2 Research and Drug Discovery

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Beckman Coulter, Inc

6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.6 Luminex Corporation

6.1.7 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.8 Qiagen NV

6.1.9 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

