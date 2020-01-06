Smart Water Management Market, By Product (Hardware, Software and Services), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) - Research and Forecast 2019-2025

The global smart water management market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2018, which is further estimated to reach around $20.8 billion in 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. Smart water management system market has a huge potential as with the rising challenges regarding water supply to the global population increase, water utilities are adopting smart technology offerings. The smart water solution is the combination of hardware and software solutions that offers increased levels of system intelligence, automation and control, and visibility. These technologies are increasingly being delivered through new business models, such as software-as-a-service (SaaS), or through the cloud and hence, revolutionizing water management industry.

Determining Water Demand with Advanced Technologies

One of the major challenges of water management is to determine the amount of water that any particular region is going to utilize, the next day; which can be dealt with the use of predictive analytics. This technology keeps a track on historical utilization of water by the region, analyze the data collected, considering special events, holidays, as well as the weather in that region. Using this information, authorities can determine the amount of water that the entire population is going to consume in one day. Knowing the amount of water required for overall consumption in a region on any given day, authorities can easily maintain the water level in a water reservoir or tank and then pump the water into overhead tanks as required throughout the day.

Key Focus Priority: Leak Detection

Loss of water due to pipe bursts and leakages is a major area of concern for the utilities to focus on. Utility operators and owners are focusing on reducing reliance on legacy technologies and methodologies, such as pipe replacement, by introducing more sophisticated smart solutions that involve communicating sensors and data analytics. Detecting leaks is one of the major trends that may increase the demand for smart water management solutions and hence increase the market size.

Moreover, the introduction of satellite remote sensing with semantic sensor web and geographical information systems are used to obtain real-time information about water usage, estimate the water level of rivers and to identify the new sources of water supply such as groundwater source and sanitation services. Additionally, web-enabled sensors and communication networks enable the users to know the temperature, soil moisture level and expected rainfall and aware them regarding the leakage location, domestic or own water usage and better control over water demand.

Participants in the Smart Water Management Market

Real-time control has been observed as an effective solution and is capable of saving millions. Players that are positioning for this market include OptiRTC, EmNet, EMAGIN, Innovyze, Schneider Electric, General Electric Co., Bentley Systems, Siemens AG, among others.

Companies such as OptiRTC and EmNet have completed multiple projects across the US. EmNet is working with San Francisco for integrating Real-Time Decision Support in part of the collection system, to provide optimal pumping and storage rate recommendations to operators in real-time.

Canada-based EMAGIN, and US-based Pluto AI are using machine learning and big data analytics techniques for making it convenient for the plant operators to track asset performance and make optimized decisions.

Global Smart Water Management Market Segmentation

By Product

• Hardware

• Software and Services

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Global Smart Water Management Market- by Region

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

• UK

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

