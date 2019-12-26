NEWS »»»
Top Players in Network Security Market are WatchGuard, Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM ISS, Assured Digital, CyberGuard, Lucent, McAfee, SonicWall, Network Associates, Cisco Systems
Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global Network Security market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology.Fortune Business Insightshas announced publishing of a report, titled “Network Security Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Solutions, By Deployment, By Industry Vertical and Geography Forecast till 2025”.
“Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Network Security market,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.
Top Players List:
Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.
On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Network Security market.
As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.
The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Network Security market.
