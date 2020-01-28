New York, January 28, 2020: The global graphene market is expected to reach USD 1050 Million by 2024, with a growth rate of 40% from till 2024.

The Graphene market is segmented on the lines of its Test and Application. Graphene market is segmented on the lines of its Test type like Mono-layer graphene & bilayer (powder/films/flakes) Few layer graphene, Graphene oxide, Graphene nanoplatelets. The Graphene market is segmented on the lines of its Application as RFID, Composites, Sensors, Research &development, Energy storage, Functional ink, Polymer additives.

Graphene is known as a 'Wonder Material' as it exhibits tensile, electrical and thermal properties. Graphene is a single atom thick having a two dimensional structure. Its size is a million times thinner than that of a human hair or a sheet of paper. It is flexible and strong and abundantly available. It is an excellent conductor far better than copper and gold.

The Graphene market geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of Graphene market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Graphenea, XG Sciences, Vorbrck Materials, Haydale Limited, Graphene Laboratories, CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphene Nanochem PLC, Bluestone Global Tech, Angstron Material, Inc., and ACS Material, LLC.Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The Graphene market is segmented on the Basis of Type, Application Type and Geographical Analysis. By Type this market is segmented on the basis of Mono-layer graphene & bilayer (powder/films/flakes), Few layer grapheme, Graphene oxide and Graphene nanoplatelets.

By Application Type this market is segmented on the basis of RFID, Composites, Sensors, Research & Development, Energy storage, Functional ink and Polymer additives.

By Geographical Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Monolayer & bilayer graphene and few-layer graphene is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market Graphene and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Graphene market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Graphene market are as follows:

The presence of large number of graphite mines in China.

Research done on Graphene by India, China, Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

There is a huge scope for Electronics application in this region.

It is projected that graphene will replace Silicon Chips.

The restraints factors of Graphene market are as follows:

The high price of the equipment.

Technical limitation for commercial production.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Graphene Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Segmentation

5.3.1 By Type

5.3.2 By Application

5.3.3 By Region

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Graphene in the Application Sectors

5.4.1.2 Increasing Focus on R&D Activities

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Lack of Band Gap

5.4.2.2 Incapability of Mass Production

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Increasing Patents

5.4.3.2 Rising Cross-Industry Collaboration

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 High Production Cost

6 Industry Trends

7 Graphene Market, By Type

8 Graphene Market, By Application

9 Graphene Market, Regional Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 CVD Equipment Corporation

11.3 Graphene Nanochem PLC

11.4 Graphenea SA

11.5 Grafoid Inc.

11.6 Haydale Graphene Industries PLC

11.7 2D Carbon Tech Inc., Ltd.

11.8 Group Nanoxplore Inc.

11.9 Thomas Swan & Co., Ltd.

11.10 Vorbeck Materials

11.11 XG Sciences Inc.

