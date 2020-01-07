NEWS »»»
This study categorizes SWOT Analysis of the global BIPV Glass through breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis of BIPV Glass market.
Report Name:"Global BIPV Glass Market Professional Survey Report 2020".
Global"BIPV Glass market"2020 - 2025 report provides in-depth unique Insights with manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types as well as applications and forecast period.The107pages report provides a unique tool forevaluating the Overall Market, underlining opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.
Summary:
Building integrated photovoltaic or BIPV modules are essentially panes of glass with photovoltaic cells embedded between two sheets of glass. Used for making roofs, skylights, facades, spandrels, and curtain walls of buildings, BIPV glass is ideal for making those parts of a construction which do not require a high degree of transparency, such as an atrium roof. Various advance technology such as thin-film PV, OPV and DSC offers light weight and flexible BIPV glass . BIPV glass allows the entry of natural light and provides both thermal and sound insulation. It filters out harmful radiation and produces clean and free energy. Along with the conventional roles of providing protection from noise and rain, BIPV glass facilitates electricity generation and offers light and thermal management, effective shading, and glare protection.Increasing awareness about the reduction of carbon footprint is positively impacting the growth of the global BIPV glass market. People are moving towards electricity generation through renewable and conventional sources at lower cost, this, in turn, is expected the boost the global market in near future.
The construction sector accommodates the largest market share in the global BIPV glass market. BIPV modules are extensively used in the construction of commercial buildings, educational, corporate, residential buildings, hospitals, retail outlets, and hotels, which drivers the demand for BIPV glass in the market. Rising investments in the architectural segment are also anticipated to propel the growth of the global market.Asia Pacific accommodated for the highest market share in BIPV glass market owing to higher investments in the construction sector. Increasing disposal income and changing lifestyle are anticipated to further boost the growth of the global market. North America is the second highest regional segment due to changing demand of buyers for more attractive construction, which is expected to fuel the market in the near future. Moreover, the U.S. holds for the largest market chunk in the BIPV glass market.
Exponential growth in Europe for zero-net energy buildings is positively impacting the global market growth. The government initiatives in North America are anticipated to foster the BIPV glass market in the coming years. The global BIPV Glass market was valued at xx million US$ in 2019 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. This report focuses on BIPV Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall BIPV Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally,this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of BIPV Glass in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their BIPV Glass manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The study objectives are:
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2020 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
In the end, BIPV Glass market report undertakes the new project,key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends.The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.
