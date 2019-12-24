Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis The Global Ventricular Assist Devices market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Report Titled: “Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024”

Global Ventricular Assist Devices market research report 2020 delivers a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. Ventricular Assist Devices market report discovers diverse topics such as regional market scope, product market various applications, market size according to specific product, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, market size forecast, and more. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Ventricular Assist Devices market in the forecast period.

Global Ventricular Assist Devices market is estimated growth “USD 943.27 million by 2020-2024 with a CAGR of almost 12%”. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 11.29%" by the end of 2024.

Global Ventricular Assist Devices market is formulated with the help of industry experts, processing companies, and analytical service providers that address the value chain of the market. The Ventricular Assist Devices market report has been compiled through all the major resources and certifies significant statistics that are responsible to determine the future prospects of the Ventricular Assist Devices industry across the globe. The report utilizes secondary research to examine riskier details about the Ventricular Assist Devices market value structure, core pool of readers and different applications.

Major Key Players of Global Ventricular Assist Devices Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Abiomed Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Berlin Heart GmbH

CorWave SA

Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Jarvik Heart Inc.

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

and Mohawk Innovative Technology Inc.

About Ventricular Assist Devices Market:

Ventricular Assist Devices Market analysis considers sales from left and right ventricular assist devices and bi-ventricular assist devices products. Our study also finds the sales of ventricular assist devices in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the left and right ventricular assist devices segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prevalence of end-stage heart failure and rising number of new product launches will play a significant role in the left and right ventricular assist devices segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global ventricular assist devices market report looks at factors such as increasing prevalence of heart failure, new product launches, and scarcity of donor hearts for transplantation. However, high costs associated with ventricular assist devices, complications related to implantation of ventricular assist devices, and frequent product recalls may hamper the growth of the ventricular assist devices industry over the forecast period.

The Primary Objectives of Ventricular Assist Devices Market Report Are:

Comprehensive Ventricular Assist Devices market intellect through detailed segmentation,

Ventricular Assist Devices market size and forecasts, growth rates, market dynamics, industry structure and developments, market situation and trends

Detailed analysis of current dynamics and trends, key market players, and strategies in the Ventricular Assist Devices industry,

Detailed value chain analysis and review of growth factors essential for the existing Ventricular Assist Devices market players and new entrants,

Provide emerging opportunities in the Ventricular Assist Devices industry and the future impact of major drivers and restraints of the Ventricular Assist Devices market and,

Support decision makers in making cost-effective business decisions. Etc.

Ventricular Assist Devices Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Prevalence Of Heart Failure.



Trend: Technological Advances



Challenges: Growth Of This Market Is The Frequent Product Recalls.



Increasing prevalence of heart failure



Patients who suffer from chronic cardiovascular diseases have a high risk of developing heart failure. Ischemic heart disease is found to be one of the most common causes of heart failure. Surgeons use implantable mechanical pumps such as ventricular assist devices in patients with heart failure or those with a weak heart muscle. In addition, the implantation of ventricular assist devices is also recommended for patients with congestive heart failure. Thus, the increasing prevalence of heart failure will lead to the expansion of the global ventricular assist devices market at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period.



Technological advances



The procurement and maintenance of medical equipment account for a significant part of a healthcare organization's operational expenses. However, growing technological innovations have enabled a paradigm shift in the cost as well as the manageability of medical equipment. Technologically advanced and innovative ventricular assist devices are used to aid in cardiac circulation, which can partially or completely replace the function of the heart. Second-generation ventricular assist devices include implantable, continuous flow, rotary pumps with axial flow. Market vendors are also developing third-generation ventricular support devices that are incorporated with centrifugal continuous-flow pumps, which provide enhanced durability and reliability. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Ventricular Assist Devices market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Ventricular Assist Devices market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global ventricular assist devices market is fragmented. robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ventricular assist devices manufacturers, that include Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Berlin Heart GmbH, CorWave SA, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Jarvik Heart Inc., LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, and Mohawk Innovative Technology Inc.Also, the ventricular assist devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Valuable Points from Ventricular Assist Devices Market Research Report 2020-2024:

Significant changes in Market dynamics.

Reporting and assessment of recent industry developments.

A complete background analysis, which includes a valuation of the parental Ventricular Assist Devices Market.

Current, Historical, and projected size of the Ventricular Assist Devices Market from the viewpoint of both value and volume.

Ventricular Assist Devices Market segmentation according to Top Regions.

Ventricular Assist Devices Market shares and strategies of key Manufacturers.

Emerging Specific segments and regional for Ventricular Assist Devices Market.

An objective valuation of the trajectory of the Market.

Recommendations to Top Companies for reinforcement their foothold in the market.

Ventricular Assist Devices Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Market characteristics



•Value chain analysis



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



•Market segmentation by product



•Comparison by product



•Left and right ventricular assist devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Bi-ventricular assist devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by product



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS



•Technological advances



•Growing number of mergers and acquisitions



•New products in the ventricular assist devices pipeline



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•Abbott Laboratories



•Abiomed Inc.



•Asahi Kasei Corp.



•Berlin Heart GmbH



•CorWave SA



•Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA



•Jarvik Heart Inc.



•LivaNova Plc



•Medtronic Plc



•Mohawk Innovative Technology Inc.



PART 14: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 15: EXPLORE







