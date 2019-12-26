The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Long Term Food Storage market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Global “Long Term Food Storage Market” (2019-2024) research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Global Long Term Food Storage Industry report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. This report categorizes the market based on market overview, regions, analysis by types and applications, market dynamics and manufacturers profiles.

About Long Term Food Storage

Long term food storage refers to food dehydrated and dried or freeze-dried so that the food can be stored longer.

Long Term Food Storage Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

OFD Food

Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd

Wise Company

Blue Chip Group

Astronaut Foods

Emergency Essentials

Katadyn Group

EFoods Direct

Legacy Premium

Valley Food Storage

My Food Storage

Geographical Analysis of Long Term Food Storage Market:

This report focuses on the Long Term Food Storage in Asia market, especially in North America, Asia and Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Long Term Food Storage Market Segment by Types, covers:

Dehydrated Food

Freeze-dried Food

Long Term Food Storage Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Military

NASA

Civilian Retailers

Scope of Report:

Currently, there are more companies enter into Long Term Food Storage industry in the world, especially in USA. The main market players are, OFD Food, Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd, Wise Company, Blue Chip Group, etc. The sale of Long Term Food Storage in USA is about 32 K MT in 2015.

OFD Food is the largest supplier of Long Term Food Storage, with a production market share nearly 53% in 2015. That is to say, OFD Food sells more than 50 percent of the nation’s long term food storage, far and away the biggest brand of its kind.

There are two kinds of Long Term Food Storage, which are Dehydrated Food and Freeze-dried Food. Freeze-dried Food is wildly used in the Long Term Food Storage, with a sales market share nearly 70%.

Long Term Food Storage is used in Military, NASA and Civilian Retailers. Report data showed that 56.8% of the Long Term Food Storage market demand in military application, 27.7% in Civilian Retailers application, and 15.5% in NASA application in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Long Term Food Storage industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Long Term Food Storage have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for Long Term Food Storage is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Long Term Food Storage in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

