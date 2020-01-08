Global Cannabis Oil Market Report profile the top manufacturers of Cannabis Oil with price, sales, revenue and global market size and share by region, types and application.

Well-defined analysis of the current state of the “Cannabis Oil Market” is done in the market research report 2019 to 2024. The report consists of valuation of enterprise key producers, evaluation of advertising trader or distributor, development traits, production and delivers analysis, intake volume and price analysis, sales and market popularity. A brief synopsis of the Cannabis Oil industry supplied in the report consists of enterprise information evaluation, enterprise policy evaluation, definitions, specifications, applications, and classifications.

Cannabis oil is from the marijuana plant (cannabis indicas). The oil is extracted from the leaves of the cannabis plant. It contains high levels of THC. It is used for medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug. Cannabis oil reached considerable popularity when a man in Canada named Rick Simpson began distributing this concentrate, albeit illegally, as a medicine. Rick's oil (commonly known as "Rick Simpson oil") brought the long studied knowledge about the anti-tumor and various medicinal properties of cannabis to the mainstream.

Scope of Cannabis Oil Market Report:

Global major cannabis oil production regions are USA, Canada and Europe. Canada is the largest production region, which produced 1071.6 kilo bottles in 2017, accounting for 52.66%. USA is the second largest production region, with production of 778.9 kilo bottles in 2017.The worldwide market for Cannabis Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 55.5% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.This report focuses on the Cannabis Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Cannabis Oil Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps

Cannabis Oil Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Organic Cannabis Oil

Non-Organic Cannabis Oil

Market by Application:

Recreational

Medical

Key questions answered in the Cannabis Oil Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Cannabis Oil industry in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Cannabis Oil industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Cannabis Oil?

Who are the key vendors in Cannabis Oil Market space?

What are the Cannabis Oil market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cannabis Oil industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Cannabis Oil?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Cannabis Oil Market?

