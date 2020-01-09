Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Market 2020 Global Industry research report studies latest Heavy Duty (HD) Truck industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and Heavy Duty (HD) Truck industry scenario during the forecast period (2020-2026).

Global “Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck industry. Moreover, research report categorizes the global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The Global market for Heavy Duty (HD) Truck is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2026, from USD X.X million in 2019.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Heavy Duty (HD) Truck industry.

Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across136 pagesand provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

United Motors and Heavy Equipment Company L.L.C.

Ganja Auto Plant

Volvo

Kamaz

Iveco

KRAZ

Scania

Renault

African Heavy Machinery

GAZ

Tuxford Africa

UD Trucks Southern Africa

Man

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Complete Vehicle

Incomplete vehicle (Chassis)

Semitrailer Tractor

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Estate

Infrastructure Construction

Freight Market

Others

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heavy Duty (HD) Truck are as follows:

Historical Years : 2014-2018

: 2014-2018 Base Year : 2019

: 2019 Estimated Year : 2019

: 2019 Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East and Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Key Findings of the Study



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis



4 Value Chain of the Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)



5 Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Complete Vehicle

5.2 Incomplete vehicle (Chassis)

5.3 Semitrailer Tractor



6 Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Estate

6.2 Infrastructure Construction

6.3 Freight Market

6.4 Others



7 Global Heavy Duty (HD) Truck Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel



8 Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles

8.1 United Motors and Heavy Equipment Company L.L.C.

8.1.1 United Motors and Heavy Equipment Company L.L.C. Profile

8.1.2 United Motors and Heavy Equipment Company L.L.C. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 United Motors and Heavy Equipment Company L.L.C. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 United Motors and Heavy Equipment Company L.L.C. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Ganja Auto Plant

8.2.1 Ganja Auto Plant Profile

8.2.2 Ganja Auto Plant Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Ganja Auto Plant Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Ganja Auto Plant Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Volvo

8.3.1 Volvo Profile

8.3.2 Volvo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Volvo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Volvo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Kamaz

8.4.1 Kamaz Profile

8.4.2 Kamaz Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Kamaz Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Kamaz Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Iveco

8.5.1 Iveco Profile

8.5.2 Iveco Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Iveco Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Iveco Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 KRAZ

8.6.1 KRAZ Profile

8.6.2 KRAZ Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 KRAZ Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 KRAZ Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Scania

8.7.1 Scania Profile

8.7.2 Scania Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Scania Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Scania Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Renault

8.8.1 Renault Profile

8.8.2 Renault Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Renault Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Renault Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 African Heavy Machinery

8.9.1 African Heavy Machinery Profile

8.9.2 African Heavy Machinery Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 African Heavy Machinery Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 African Heavy Machinery Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 GAZ

8.10.1 GAZ Profile

8.10.2 GAZ Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 GAZ Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 GAZ Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Tuxford Africa

8.11.1 Tuxford Africa Profile

8.11.2 Tuxford Africa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Tuxford Africa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Tuxford Africa Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 UD Trucks Southern Africa

8.12.1 UD Trucks Southern Africa Profile

8.12.2 UD Trucks Southern Africa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 UD Trucks Southern Africa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 UD Trucks Southern Africa Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Man

8.13.1 Man Profile

8.13.2 Man Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Man Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Man Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions



………………………Continued

