A taximeter is a mechanical or electronic device installed in taxicabs and auto rickshaws that calculates passenger fares based on a combination of distance travelled and waiting time.

The key players/manufacturers:

Pulsar

Centrodyne

Record Taximeter

ATA Electronics

HALE Electronic

Flexitron

Cygnus

Digitax

Joong Ang San Jun

Yazaki

Standard Meter Mfg. Co.

National Meter Mfg. Co.

Smart Technology System

Sansui

Schmidt

Beijing Juli

Nanjing Toyo

Shanghai Dazhong

Qingdao Hengxing

Shanghai Liangbiao,

Scope Of The Report:

The technical barriers of Taximeters are relatively high due to different countries or regions has their own standards, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Taximeters market are Nanjing Toyo, HALE Electronic, Shanghai Dazhong, Yazaki, Qingdao Hengxing. And the enterprises are concentrated in China, Europe and India. India is the largest producer, occupied about 38% production due to the sum of taxi and auto rickshaws, but China is the largest sales producer in taxi type products.The worldwide market for Taximeters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 100 million US$ in 2024, from 83 million US$ in 2020.This report focuses on the Taximeters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The report studies the Taximeters market development status and future trend across the world.

Major Classifications are as follows:

LED Display

LCD Display

Major Applications are as follows:

Taxi

Auto Rickshaws

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Taximeters in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Taximeters Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Opportunities

1.4.2 Market Risk

1.4.3 Market Driving Force

2.Manufacturers Profiles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Taximeters Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

3.Global Taximeters Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.1 Global Taximeters Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.2 Global Taximeters Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Taximeters Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.3.2 Top 6 Taximeters Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Taximeters Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Taximeters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Taximeters Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.1.2 Global Taximeters Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.2 North America Taximeters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.3 Europe Taximeters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Taximeters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.6 South America Taximeters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Taximeters Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

5 Taximeters Market Forecast (2020-2024)

5.1 Global Taximeters Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)

5.2 Taximeters Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)

5.3 Taximeters Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.3.1 Global Taximeters Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.3.2 Global Taximeters Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.4 Taximeters Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

5.4.1 Global Taximeters Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

5.4.2 Global Taximeters Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

6.1 Sales Channel

6.1.1 Direct Marketing

6.1.2 Indirect Marketing

6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7.Research Findings and Conclusion

8.Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Data Source

Continued…..

