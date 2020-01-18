Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Performance Tires Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Performance Tires Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Performance Tires. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bridgestone Corporation (Japan),Toyo Tire (Japan),Apollo Tires Ltd. (India),Goodyear Tires (United States),Dunlop Tires (United States),Kal Tire (Canada),Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Germany),Hankook (South Korea),Nizhnekamskshina (Russia),Cooper Tire (United States),Michelin (France),CEAT Limited (India),Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),JK Tire & Industrie (India),Kenda Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan),MRF Limited (India).



Definition:

Performance Tiers are majorly used for sports activities such as racing cars, motorcycles and many more. It provides a clear development of steady improvement in grip, allows better acceleration and also absorbs surface irregularities on the road. All these features are very necessaries to improve the stability, durability, and reliability of the performance tires. These are made up of natural rubber or a combination of both natural and synthetic rubber which helps to provide better performance by the tiers. It gives the owners of sports cars and other vehicles to increase the handling response and traction, particularly in wet and dry conditions. Hence, in many countries, the owners of sports cars are using performance tiers, such as in the United States in 2017 the popularity of performance tires had risen for the eighth consecutive year hence enhancing the industry.



Market Trends

Growing Popularity of Self-Inflating Tires among Racers is a Key Trend

Market Drivers

Increasing Number of Sports Activities Across Globe

Restraints

High Cost of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Owing to a Rise in the Different Types of Automotive Racing Competitions

Racing Competitions Have Witnessed an Increase in a Number of Different Types of Races with Vehicles such as SUVs, Dirt Bikes, Monster Trucks and Many More

Challenges

Issue Related to the Counterfeit Product of Tiers

Intense Competition between Tire Manufacturers



The Global Performance Tires Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (High-Performance Tiers (H (130 mph) and V (up to 149 mph)), Ultra High-Performance Tiers (V (up to 149 mph), Z (more than 149), W (up to 168 mph) and Y (up 186 mph)))

Application (Passenger Tires, Light Truck/SUV Tires), Vehicles Type (Racing Cars, Off-road vehicles, Others), Sales Channel (OEM, Replacement/Aftermarket)

….

….



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Performance Tires Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Performance Tires market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary - the basic information of the Performance Tires Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Performance Tires

Chapter 4: Presenting the Performance Tires Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Performance Tires market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Performance Tires Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Performance Tires Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources - Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



