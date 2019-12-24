Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Tablets Market By Type of Disease (Menopause, Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Others), Product (Estrogen Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Replacement Therapy, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market is expected to rise with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased development of drugs with better therapeutic profiles. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

This hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market research report makes available state-of-the-art information about the entire market along with the holistic view of the market. This global market research report displays a complete overview of the market, including myriad of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the existing vendor landscape. The report describes estimations about key players and brands in the market with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market report puts forth precise and accurate market research information that takes business into the right direction.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market are ALLERGAN, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Abbott, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., Mithra Pharmaceuticals among others.

Segmentation: Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Tablets Market

By Type of Disease

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male Hypogonadism

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Others

By Treatment Type

Estrogen Replacement Therapy

Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy

Thyroid Replacement Therapy

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Increasing population of post-menopausal women is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing focus on low dose hormone replacement therapies is expected to drive the growth of the market

Development of drugs with better therapeutics effect is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing awareness about hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies, which is restricting the overall adoption of these meters

Availability of other route of administrations; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Risks associated with the hormone replacement therapy; restricts the growth of the market

Key Development in the Market:

In October 2018, TherapeuticsMD, Inc.received FDA approval for its TX-001HR (Bijuva). This drug is a combination estradiol and progesterone. This drug can be used to treat vasomotor symptoms, which includes hot flushes, due to menopause. This product approval helps in extension of their product portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

