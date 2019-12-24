Europe Usage Based Insurance Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from our industry experts. The Europe Usage Based Insurance industry is a large, untapped market, which has a tremendous potential for growth. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Our report proposed the industry growth element coupled with the current scenario and projecting future trends based on historical and comprehensive research and helps to prepare the strategic and tactical decision making. The Europe Usage Based Insurance Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities with Detailed Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Europe usage based insurance market is growing with the healthy CAGR of 18.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



Key Points: Europe Usage Based Insurance



• Get enlightened information available on the Europe Usage Based Insurance market.



• Identify growth in various segments and investment opportunities. Benchmark fulfillment adjacent the key adversary.



• Tools such as Porters Five Forces model help in understanding the potentiality of key buyers and sellers.



• The main criterion related to Europe Usage Based Insurance industry area including the overall structure of the product, numbers of applications, price, demand, and supply are enfolded in this report.



• The report offers an overview of changing market dynamics in terms of fast turn-around analysis of stakeholder’s responses to recent industry policy changes and market trends.



• The research of emerging Europe Usage Based Insurance market section and extant industry segments will aid the investors or novice in formulating and developing business strategies.



• Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.



• Europe Usage Based Insurance Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.



Key Companies/Competitors: Europe Usage Based Insurance



Allianz, AXA, Progressive Insurance, Allstate, Allstate Canada, Desjardins, Generali, MAPFRE, Metromile, Aviva, Admiral Group Plc,Ageas Group, Octo Telematics, TomTom Telematics, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Intelligent Mechatronic Systems IMS, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. (Europe) Ltd, Watchstone Group plc, Allianz Australia, Aviva Canada, Allianz Asia Pacific, AXA Insurance Company, AXA US, Aviva Asia, AXA Italia, AXA UK, Ageas UK, Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe Limited



TABLE OF CONTENTS



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS



• Pipeline analysis



PART 06: MARKET SIZING



• Market definition

• Market sizing

• Market size and forecast



PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION



• Segmentation

• Comparison

• Market opportunity



PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



• Market drivers

• Market challenges



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• Overview

• Landscape disruption



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS



• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors



PART 16: APPENDIX



• List of abbreviations



MARKET SEGMENTATION: Europe Usage Based Insurance Market



Europe usage-based insurance market is segmented into six notable segments which are package type, vehicle type, device offering, technology, vehicle age and electric and hybrid vehicle.



• On the basis of package type, the market is segmented into pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD). In 2019, the pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), market is growing at the CAGR of 18.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.



• In November 2015, Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS) was awarded for excellence in the innovative. This award made Intelligent Mechatronic Systems (IMS) more popular.



• On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into light-duty vehicle (LDV) and heavy-duty vehicles (HDV). In 2018, light-duty vehicle (LDV) market is growing with the highest CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



• In March 2016, TrueMotion has acquired The Canary Project. Due to this acquisition, company has application developer for developing telematics application



• On the basis of device offering, the market is segmented into company provided and bringyour own device (BYOD). The company provided market is growing at the CAGR of 18.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.



• In June 2018, Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) was awarded as best auto digital insurance product award from TU-Automotive Detroi for DriveWell. This award made Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) more popular which increases the overall income of the company



• On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into OBD-II, smartphone, embedded system, black box and others. In 2018, embedded system market is growing with the highest CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



• In August 2017, Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT) has launched powerful smartphone telematics program for commercial fleets. This launch has improved employee safety, reduce the number of accidents and claims and increase operational efficiency and performance.



• On the basis of vehicle age, the market is segmented into new vehicles and on-road vehicles. In 2018, on-road vehicles market is growing with the highest CAGR of 19.0% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



• In September 2017, the company was awarded as the global pioneer in telematics insurance and champion for road safety by UK insurance sector This award made company more popular which further increases the overall sells



• On the basis of electric and hybrid vehicle, the market is segmented into hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV).In 2018 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) market is growing with the highest CAGR of 19.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



• In September 2017, the Progressive Company has introduced ELD Usage-Based Insurance Program for Commercial Truck Drivers. This launch extended the company’s service portfolio



Based on geography the market is segmented into 11 countries,



• Germany,

• France,

• U.K,

• Italy,

• Spain,

• Russia,

• Turkey,

• Netherlands,

• Belgium,

• Switzerland and rest of Europe

CUSTOMIZATION OF THE REPORT:



