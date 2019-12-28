A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global 3D Printing (3DP) Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of 3D Printing (3DP) market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are 3D Printing (3DP) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Stratasys (United States), 3D Systems Corporation (United States), EOS GmbH (Germany), GE Additive (United States), Materialise (Belgium), SLM Solutions (Germany), ExOne (United States), Voxeljet (Germany), HP (United States) and EnvisionTEC (Germany)

3D printing is also known as additive printing technology or desktop fabrication, which allows manufacturers to build objects by using a digital file and various other printing materials. The materials which are been used in 3D printing basically include numerous types of polymers, ceramics, and metals. 3D printing basically offers methodologies which can make manufacturing of the complex designs an obvious reality. The factors which are driving the 3D printing market are the reduction of errors, the ability to build customized products and a decrease in development cost and time. In addition to this, an increase in applications in healthcare and several other industries is expected to create growth opportunities in a lucrative way.

Market Trend

Development of New Industrial-Grade 3D Printing Materials

Market Drivers

Ease in Development of Customized Products

Reduction in Manufacturing Cost and Process Downtime

Government Investments in 3D Printing Projects

Opportunities

Potential to Improve Manufacturing Processes and Enhance Supply Chain Management

Emerging Applications in Several Industries

Restraints

Limited Availability and High Cost of Materials

Limitation of Product Size

Lack of Standard Process Control

Challenges

Ensuring Product Quality

Threat of Copyright Infringement

Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

by Type (Industrial Printers, Desktop Printers), Application (Prototyping, Functional Part Manufacturing, Tooling), Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP), Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Direct Light Projection (DLP), Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM), Other Technologies), Process (Powder Bed Fusion, Material Extrusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, Directed Energy Deposition, Sheet Lamination), Offerings (Printer, Material, Software, Service), End User (Aerospace & Defense, Engineering, Healthcare, Consumer Products, Automotive, Jewelry, Education, Energy, Architecture and Construction, Printed Electronics, Food and Culinary)

To comprehend Global 3D Printing (3DP) market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide 3D Printing (3DP) market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

