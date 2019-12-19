NEWS »»»
Global Legionella Testing Market By Test Type (Culture Methods, UAT, Serology, DFA Test, Nucleic Acid-Based Detection, PCR), Testing Method (Water Testing, IVD Testing), Application (Clinical Testing Methods, Environmental Testing Methods), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) - Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Global legionella testing market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 393.42 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased usage of air-conditioning systems and hot tubs which are a result of increased disposable income causing greater prevalence of legionella disorders.
This legionella testing market research report is a complete overview of the market that spans various aspects such as product definition, customary vendor landscape, and market segmentation based on various parameters such as type of product, its components, type of management and geography. The report has wide-ranging and comprehensive market insights which are based on business intelligence. The legionella testing report is generated based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises, the end-users’ organization type, and the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global legionella testing market are ALBAGAIA LTD; Aquacert Ltd.; Oxford Biosystems Ltd; bioMérieux SA; IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.; Merck KGaA; PACIFIC WATER TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD; Pall Corporation; Phigenics; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; The Water Treatment Products Company; Asahi Kasei Corporation; DTK Water; H2O Hygiene Ltd.; Water Treatment Products Ltd; Abbott; EIKEN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.; Pro Lab Diagnostics Inc.; BIOTECON Diagnostics and R-Biopharm AG among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
In June 2018, Oxford Biosystems Ltd announced the launch of a new legionella testing equipment “BIOTECON microproof Legionella Quantification LyoKit” which is expected to provide accurate test results within just four hours instead of having to wait for days for conclusive results. The product was launched at the “Water Management Society (WMSoc)” conference and AGM held on 19th and 20th June, 2018 in Staffordshire, England
In April 2018, Phigenics announced the launch of their innovative “Next Day Legionella PCR”, it is the most accurate and rapid legionella as well as total heterotrophic aerobic bacteria (THAB) test available. This test works on the PCR testing method and is an extension of the company’s leading “PVT Premium” product offerings
Competitive Analysis:
Global legionella testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of legionella testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
Market Drivers
Increasing prevalence of legionella and pneumatic diseases worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market
Growing advancements and innovations in the diagnostic testing especially for bacterial applications is expected to positively affect the growth of the market
Growth of demand for more efficient rapid tests is expected to drive the growth of the market
Market Restraints
Complications associated with the approval process of the products for legionella tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market
Concerns regarding the care and sensitive method of performing these tests is expected to restrain the growth of the market
Slow growth of the disposable income or lack of funds from the developing regions restricting the high adoption of the product
Segmentation: Global Legionella Testing Market
By Test Type
Culture Methods
Urinary Antigen Test (UAT)
Serology
Direct Fluoroscent Antibody (DFA) Test
Nucleic Acid-Based Detection
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
By Testing Method
Water Testing
Microbial Culture
Direct Fluoroscent Antibody (DFA) Stain
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Others
IVD Testing
Blood Culture
Urine Antigen Test
Direct Fluoroscent Antibody (DFA) Stain
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Others
By Application
Clinical Testing Methods
Environmental Testing Methods
By End-User
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
ByGeography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
