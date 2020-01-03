Global Disaster Recovery Service Market 2020 research report presents you an in-depth analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, cost structure, CAGR, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market.

Global "Disaster Recovery Service Market"2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Disaster Recovery Service market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

TopManufacturersListed inthe Disaster Recovery Service Market Report are:

Microsoft Corporation

Dell EMC

Commvault

IBM Corporation

HPE Co.

VeritasTechnologies

Symantec Corporation

Oracle Corporation

VMWare Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

The global disaster recovery as a service market was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 13.74 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 38.58% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Disaster recovery services play a vital role in today's businesses, as they are highly dependent on and steered by the IT environment. The system helps in gathering and storing all the data relevant to the company. Thus, it creates a necessity for IT-dependent industries to keep pace with advances in the disaster recovery technology. The cloud-based storage method is expected to attract business firms and increase the outsourcing of recovery service during the forecast period.

Increasing Applications through Cloud-based Disaster Recovery

There are several advantages to cloud-based disaster recovery solutions, of which, the most important are the inherent benefit of flexibility and cost effectiveness. Cloud-based disaster recovery leads to faster data recovery, and hence, attains the recovery goals of the company. With increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud, SMEs have found various benefits to protect them from certain disasters. The adoption of hybrid cloud disaster recovery by businesses will eliminate the need for a secondary disaster recovery site. Moreover, the hybrid cloud will also reduce expenses and complexities of managing and maintaining a system.

North America Occupied Major Market Share

In North America, disaster recovery services are expected to account for a greater share of the overall IT expenses of organizations over the forecast period. The need to reduce the financial toll that arises from network outages and system downtime is driving an increasing number of SMEs to plan actively for business continuity services. Changing regulatory compliance is also pressurizing organizations, particularly in the United States to adopt disaster recovery services.

Key Developments in the Market

October 2019 - IBM introduced IBM Cloud Private software, designed to enable companies to create on-premise cloud capabilities and accelerating app development. The software also facilitates integration and portability as they adapt to any cloud environment.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Key Findings of the Study

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Factors Driving the Market

4.2.1 Increasing Applications through Cloud-based Disaster Recovery

4.2.2 Reducing Operational Cost and Fast Recovery of Data

4.3 Factors Restraining the Market

4.3.1 Complexity of Deployment

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors

5. Global Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Segmentation

5.1 By Service

5.1.1 Backup and Recovery

5.1.2 Data Replication

5.1.3 Storage and Protection

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 IT

5.2.3 Government

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 Germany

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Others

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Others

5.3.4 Rest of the World (ROW)

5.3.4.1 Latin America

5.3.4.2 Middle East and Africa

6. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

6.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.2 Dell EMC

6.3 Commvault

6.4 IBM Corporation

6.5 HPE Co.

6.6 VeritasTechnologies

6.7 Symantec Corporation

6.8 Oracle Corporation

6.9 VMWare Inc.

6.10 Cisco Systems Inc.

7. Investment Analysis

8. Future of the Disaster Recovery as a Service Market

