Key Segments Covered in Aerostructures Market Report Sensor type are Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor and Others

The global automotive sensors market will derive growth from the growing adoption for self-driving cars across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Automotive Sensor Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Sensor Type (Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Speed Sensor, Position Sensor, Others), By Application Type (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at 347.6 million units in 2018 to reach 536.4 million units by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

list of prominent companies that are operating in the global automotive sensors market are:

Robert Bosh Gmbh

Denso Corporation

Valeo Pvt. Ltd

Delphi Automotive LLP

Hitachi Appliances, Inc.

Continental AG Corporation

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Autoliv Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics N.V

Allegro Microsystems, LLC

Analog Devices Inc.

Elmos Semi-Conductors

CTS Corporation

Texas Instruments Inc.

Littlefuse Inc.

Micronas Semiconductor Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Automotive sensors have witnessed rising popularity in recent years, owing to growing applications in the automotive and transportation industry. The demand for this product has increased drastically in recent years. The advent of sensor-based and AI-driven automobile have opened up a huge potential for market growth. Variations in product offerings have allowed applications across diverse domains.

To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-sensors-market-101690

Additionally, the cost-effective nature of these products have led to a wider adoption across the world. The increasing uses of automotive sensors in several vehicles including passenger cars, transport vehicles, commercial, and personal vehicles will create several opportunities for market growth.

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. It highlights key aspects of the market and discusses leading product types, major companies and areas that have witnessed increased applications. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and companies that are likely to emerge leading have been labelled out. Furthermore, the report segments the automotive senor market on the basis of sensor type, applications, vehicle type, and regional demographics. It discusses the impact of leading segments from each of these criteria.

Recent Product Innovations Will Lead to Wider Adoption

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The growing emphasis on the research and development of advanced sensors will yield several product launches. In 2017, Panasonic announced the launch of a new sensor-based system wherein drowsiness of the user could be detected. The driver would be alerted and necessary action was taken within no time. This was a major highlight of the market in recent years.

Panasonic’s latest product helped the company generate a substantial automotive sensors market revenue. Similarly, in 2018, Denso Corporation launched advanced vision sensors. These products were capable of detecting cyclists, pedestrians in dark. Moreover, it could detect driving lanes depending on the environment of the vehicle. The report includes growth stimulators, similar to the aforementioned factors and gauges their impact on the global market.

Major Segments Includes:

By Sensor type

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Speed Sensor

Position Sensor

Others

By Application Type

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

ADAS

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

By Geography

Get Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-sensors-market-101690

Rising Production and Sales of Vehicles to Aid Growth of the Market in Asia Pacific

The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the demand for automotive sensors is highest in Asia Pacific. Recent advancements in automotive sensor manufacturing have opened up a huge potential for the growth of the regional markets of emerging nations such as China, India, and Japan.

The growing adoption of vehicles and increasing rate of passenger car production will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides Asia Pacific, the market in Europe is projected to witness considerable growth, owing to the growing investment in the research and development of sensor-based control systems for automobiles. The automotive sensors market in Europe was valued at 75.3 million units in and is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology



Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Distributor Analysis For Major Players



Growth and Penetration Analysis



Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



PEST Analysis



Vendor landscape

Global Automotive Sensors Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Sensor Type



Temperature Sensor





Pressure Sensor





Speed Sensor





Position Sensor





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application



Powertrain





Chassis





Exhaust





ADAS





Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Vehicle Type



Passenger Car





LCV





HCV



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region



North America





Europe





Asia pacific





Rest of the World

TOC Continued….!

Order a Single or Corporate User License Copy:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101690

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Website: Fortune Business Insights

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Automotive Sensors Market Size, Global Share, Industry Key Development and Forecast till 2026 |