Hyperimmune globulin is similar to intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) except that it is prepared from the plasma of donors with high titers of antibody against a specific organism or antigen. Some agents against which hyperimmune globulins are available include hepatitis B, rabies, tetanus toxin, varicella-zoster, etc. Administration of hyperimmune globulin provides "passive" immunity to the patient against an agent. This is in contrast to vaccines that provide "active" immunity. However, vaccines take much longer to achieve that purpose while hyperimmune globulin provides instant "passive" short-lived immunity. Hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, thus usage is taken very seriously.

The research covers the current market size of the Hyperimmune Globulins market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

CSL Behring

Grifols

Biotest

Kedrion

CBPO

Emergent (Cangene)

Kamada

CNBG

Hualan Bio

Shanghai RAAS

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang

ADMA Biologics,

Hyperimmune globulin is prepared from the plasma of donors with high titers of antibody against a specific organism or antigen. Some agents against which hyperimmune globulins are available include hepatitis B, rabies, tetanus toxin, varicella-zoster, etc. Administration of hyperimmune globulin provides "passive" immunity to the patient against an agent. Hyperimmune globulin may have serious side effects, thus usage is taken very seriously.The worldwide market for Hyperimmune Globulins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.6% over the next five years, will reach 140 million US$ in 2024, from 82 million US$ in 2020.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Hepatitis B Immunoglobulins

Rabies Immunoglobulins

Tetanus Immunoglobulins

Rho(D) Immunoglobulins

Others

Major Applications are as follows:

Government Institutions

Private Sector

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Hyperimmune Globulins in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hyperimmune Globulins Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Market Opportunities

1.4.2 Market Risk

1.4.3 Market Driving Force

2.Manufacturers Profiles

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

3.Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Hyperimmune Globulins Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.3.2 Top 6 Hyperimmune Globulins Manufacturer Market Share in 2020

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.1.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2020)

4.2 North America Hyperimmune Globulins Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.3 Europe Hyperimmune Globulins Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Hyperimmune Globulins Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.6 South America Hyperimmune Globulins Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Hyperimmune Globulins Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2020)

5 Hyperimmune Globulins Market Forecast (2020-2024)

5.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)

5.2 Hyperimmune Globulins Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)

5.3 Hyperimmune Globulins Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.3.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.3.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)

5.4 Hyperimmune Globulins Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

5.4.1 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

5.4.2 Global Hyperimmune Globulins Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)

6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

6.1 Sales Channel

6.1.1 Direct Marketing

6.1.2 Indirect Marketing

6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7.Research Findings and Conclusion

8.Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Data Source

