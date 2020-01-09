The global tunnel construction projects pipeline, as tracked by GlobalData, stands at US$1.75 trillion, comprising projects at all stages of development from announcement to execution. The total pipeline value reflects the overall values of projects that are either entirely tunnels or that have tunnels as an integral part of the work.

In terms of the tunneling project pipeline value, Europe accounts for the highest share with US$695.8 billion - equivalent to 39.8% of the total global value of tunnel projects. Asia-Pacific follows, with projects valuing US$654.3 billion. The Americas has projects valued at US$256.7 billion, while the Middle East and Africa has a project pipeline of US$142.3 billion, trailing the other regions.

Of the total pipeline, projects at the execution stage account for 57% of the total, valuing US$990.0 billion. Projects at the early stages of pre-planning (announcement and study) and planning have a combined value of US$540.1 billion, while those in the pre-execution stages (design, tender and award) amount to US$218.9 billion.

Assuming all projects proceed as planned and that spending is evenly distributed over the construction phase, global spending on tunnel projects (including infrastructure projects with integral tunneling works) will reach US$172.3 billion in 2021, up from US$136.4 billion in 2020. Of the spending in 2020, US$85.4 billion relates to projects that have already proceeded to the execution stage.

