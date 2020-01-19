Without a doubt, getting a famous person to endorse your brand, products, services or campaign means stepping up your game and considerably boosting your brand or business. No matter if it is a paid endorsement or a free collaboration, having your targeted public see a celeb use your products or services is the most efficient marketing strategy possible at the moment.

However, if you have no experience getting in touch with celebs online and you would like to know how to get your products to reach them, you may want to first look at a few examples in various industries.



>> OzzyOsbourne Is The Face Of A New Slot Game



NetEnt asked and Ozzy answered. While we do not know exactly how the negotiations took place, we are pretty sure the Prince of Darkness was eager to have his face all over the new NetEnt slot game release. The game is called “OzzyOsbourne” and metal-heads who are still fascinated by the charismatic rocker with four decades of career under his belt will be thrilled to see and hear Ozzy all throughout the game. According to early reviews of the game, the rocker's hit songs as a background, bats, crucifixes and roses as special symbols, an 80s background inspired from comic books the game is developed by the NetEnt experts, so it's bound to be a great hit. Ozzy's collaboration with the only metal-oriented casinos in the industry has most likely also convinced NetEnt to contact him in hopes of a favorable answer.



What You Can Do



If you are planning on contacting someone famous and asking them to endorse your products or brand, you should first get all the phone numbers, social media information and emails of their agents, managers or publicists. Trying to get in touch with a celeb with no middlemen is usually a trial and failure process. More often than not, celebrities are not really the ones who manage their social media accounts and they also do not normally manage requests from brands.



If you are aiming for a paid endorsement, talk to their agent. If you are simply looking to share some of your free stuff with them and cross your fingers they will one day use it on camera, talk to their publicist or manager. Use a short and sweet email as the first form of contact. Write down your expectations and reasons why you see the celeb fit for your products. End the email by asking for an email where you can send all the necessary information so you can encourage a dialogue.



>> Lacer Headwear And Pretty Lights Collaboration



Lacer Headwear got in touch with the managers of Pretty Lights, a famous electronic music producer in the US and sealed the deal for a special social media campaign via Facebook for creating a limited edition hat. The artist has more than 800,000 likes on the social media platform and his engagement rates were, therefore, worth the trouble. His email list also consisted of more than 100,000 people. The hat was promoted by Pretty Lights on his Facebook page and email list and it sold out in a day.



What You Can Do



Get in touch with the managers or representatives of an Instagram influencer or a celeb and send them free samples of the products you are trying to promote. See if you can get them to promote your products using their social media pages. If your product is relevant for their line of work and fits into the category of things they usually promote, they might accept the deal. You could create personalized products designed especially for them by finding out what is their favorite color, fabric, patterns and having their name or logo show up on your products.



You could also invite them to your shop or manufacturing factory and have them pick out some free samples. Prepare an invite for them and send it to the publicist.



>> ZlatanIbrahimovic Became The Brand Ambassador For A Gambling Operator



World-famous football player ZlatanIbrahimovic (Sweden and LA Galaxy) has also accepted a brand deal, becoming the brand ambassador as well as co-owner of Bethard, a gambling operator licensed in Malta. His mission will be to promote the online venue and help the company grow according to its plans to be licensed in a number of crucial markets in Europe by the year 2020. The fact that the company is rooted in Sweden, which is Ibrahimovic home country, contributed to him accepting the proposal.



What You Can Do



Look for influencers with a few thousand followers online who live in your hometown or nearby and see if you can convince them to work with you and promote your products. You can use gift bags and gift lounges, but keep in mind it will cost you more.



As a new young startup using influencers can be a great way to get attention to your business. With social media consuming all our time and the newly introduced shopping option on Instagram in full action, getting your products closer to your public should be easier than ever. With so many influencers and celebs active online, it would be a shame not to try to get your products to stand out with a few famous people.