Complex InjectableMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Eli Lilly

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hospira

Hikma Pharmaceutical

Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical

Novo Nordisk

Abbvie

Complex injectable are designed to infuse drug through a hollow needle and a syringe which is penetrated through the skin into the body. Complex injectable market is gaining traction in the injectable therapies/infusion treatment owing to increase in use in life-threatening and chronic diseases treatments. The manufacturing of the complex injectable products is extremely complex and requires major investment. Since the injectables are highly toxic and infectious in nature, therefore a great level observation of quality and care is required during their manufacturing, packaging, distribution and storage.

Market for complex injectable is primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increase in the demand for self-injection devices, technological advancements challenges, stability of the product when combined with other products, growth of biologics market, preference of other modes of drug delivery. Increase number of needle-stick infections is the restraint for the injectable market.

Complex Injectable Market Segment by Type covers:

Bottles

Vials

Ampules

Cartridges

Complex Injectable Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Hospitals And Clinics

Home Care Settings

Online Pharmacies

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

