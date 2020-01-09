The report provides forecast (2020-2024) appraise on the basis of how the Memory Packaging market is estimated to grow. It helps in understanding the keen Memory Packaging segments of the market and their future.

Market Overview

The Memory Packaging Market was valued at USD 21.53 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 29.41 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.5%, over the forecast period.

- The market is witnessing demand for memory from mobile and computing (mainly servers). On average, the DRAM memory capacity per smartphone is anticipated to rise more than threefold to reach around 6 GB by 2022.

- Recently, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, one of the dominant players in the market has announced the mass production of the new memory package aimed at high-end smartphones, which will save space by putting DRAM and eMMC together.

- As part of the growth strategy, numerous OSAT players are entering into strategic alliances with memory chip manufacturers, and regional players are partnering with global technology providers to increase their reach in the market.

Scope of the Report

Memory devices employ a broad range of the packaging technology from flip-chip, lead-frame, wire-bond to through-silicon via (TSV). With the decrease in dimensions and increase in the chip functionality, a higher number of the electrical connections have to be made to the external circuit. This has also lead to a development in packaging technologies. Flip chip, TSV, and Wafer-level Chip-scale Packaging (WLCSP) are promising technologies to satisfy wider bandwidth, faster speed, and smaller/thinner package.

Key Market Trends

Wire Bond is Estimated to Hold Major Share

- Wire bonding is an interconnection technique used for electrically connecting microchips to the terminals of a chip package or directly to a substrate. The technology can either be categorized by the bonding method (ball-wedge or wedge-wedge) or the actual mechanism that develops the metallic interconnection between wire and substrate.

- Wire bonding is mainly useful for low-cost legacy packages, mid-range packages, and memory die stacking. Wire bond BGA mostly dominates the memory packaging market applications. According to US-based Prismark, wire bond packaging is expected to grow at a rate of around 2.7% from 2016 to 2021.

- The growing adoption of NAND flash devices is expected to fuel the demand for the studied segment, as the NAND flash packaging is expected to remain on the wire bond BGA platform over the forecast period. The major requirement of NAND flash devices is high storage density at a low cost. NANDs are stacked using wire bonding to provide high density in a single package.

Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share

- The memory packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. China stands as the largest Asia-Pacific memory packaging market, due to a wide range of applications of memory packaging in numerous consumer electronics, mainly tablets and smartphones.

- The high adoption rate of smartphones in many Asia-Pacific countries is due to the advanced features and sleek aesthetic looks of these smartphones. Memory packaging technologies offer effective space utilization to smartphones, which is a crucial factor leading to the growth of this market.

- Also, the existence of significant memory packaging vendors in the region, such as SK Hynix Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, etc., is boosting the memory packaging market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The memory packaging market is moderately competitive. With the rising prices of DRAM memory, vendors operating in the memory packaging market are increasingly spending on the development of 3D NAND. According to an article published by SK Hynix Inc., companies can no longer keep up with 3D NAND demand and are required to expand their manufacturing capacity. Also, many of the companies are expanding their manufacturing units in order to meet the growing demand.

- November 2018 - ASM Pacific Technology Ltd announced that it signed Letters of Intent (LOI) worth over USD 130 million with two companies under the Tianshui Huatian Electronic Group Co Ltd, (TSHT) regarding the procurement of semiconductor packaging and manufacturing equipment, materials, and solutions over the next two years.

- September 2018 - Powertech Technology Inc. announced that, in the next five years, it is planning to invest TWD 50 billion to build an advanced fab for the next-generation packaging technology, catering to increasing demand for smaller and energy-saving chips for artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and autonomous vehicle applications.

