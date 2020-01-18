Antidepressant Market is the result of a through field study done over a period. Most of the data in this report comes from primary sources that include consumer surveys, retail surveys, and expert opinions. The research Methodology is detailed in subsequent chapters.

The “Antidepressant Market” 2019 provides an in-depth analysis of all market dynamics including drivers and restraints, and trends and opportunities. Important factors supporting growth across various is also provided. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Antidepressant market is provided in detail in the report. Industry Research offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Antidepressant market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Some of The Major Key Players of Antidepressant Market Are:

Allergan PLC

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

H. Lundbeck AS

Johnson and Johnson

Merck and Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

Scope of the Report:

As per the , antidepressant drugs are used for the treatment of major depressive disorders and other conditions, including dysthymia, anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), eating disorders, chronic pain, neuropathic pain, etc. The market is segmented by type of product, depressive disorder, and geography.

Market Overview:

The major factors for the growth of the global antidepressant market include the rising cases of depression, increasing awareness about depression, and the emergence of novel biologics.

Globally, more than 300 million people across all age groups suffer from depression, and this number is rising at a fast pace. The increase in the number of young adults affected by some form of depression is as high as 8%. Depression due to factors, such as social isolation and stressful work environment has contributed the most toward increasing the number of people suffering from depression. The number of people falling prey to depression and related disorders is expected to continue to increase, as a result of improper eating habits, stressful work schedule, increasing isolation from family and loved ones due to technology, and the inability to adapt to the rapid pace, at which, the world is moving forward. In countries, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, which are characterized by their fast-paced economies, the percentage of 'affected population' in every age group is quite high. In addition, increasing aged population across the world enhances the potential of the market studied over the forecast period. According to the estimates of WHO, in 2015, 322 million people were suffering from depression, globally, and nearly half the number of these people belong to the Southeast Asian region and the Western Pacific region. Thus, the rising cases of depression across the world are expected to drive the overall growth of the market studied over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Antidepressant Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Antidepressant.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Antidepressant market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Antidepressant market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Antidepressant market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Antidepressant market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Antidepressant market?

Key Market Trends:



Major Depressive Disorder Segment by Depressive Disorder is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period



The major depressive disorder possible causes comprise of the combination of biological, psychological, and social sources of distress. The major risk factors include family history, significant life changes, certain medications, chronic health problems, and substance abuse. As per the data published by the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 16.2 million adults in the United States had at least one major depressive episode. This number represented 6.7% of all US adults and is majorly prevalent in women as compared to men. Most commonly, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) are used in the treatment of major depression, while there are some therapies available to normalize brain changes associated with depression. Thus, owing to the rising number of the patient pool, the market is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period.



North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market



The increasing cases of depression is one of the major factors that is expected to drive the overall growth of the US antidepressant market over the forecast period. Moreover, there is a rise in the geriatric population in the United States, which is expected to create more opportunities for market players in the region. Women are twice as likely to be affected by generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) when compared to men. Six million adults, or 2.7% of the US population suffer from panic disorders, and around 2.2 million or 1.0% of the US population suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), which is found to be equally common among men and women. The two major factors leading to the rise in the consumption of antidepressants are the course of the treatment lasting longer than it used to be, and the antidepressants that are currently being prescribed are not only for severe depression, but also for mild depression, anxiety, social phobia, and more. The increasing prevalence of disorders and increasing rate of consumption of antidepressants are expected to drive the market studied during the forecast period.





Study objectives of Antidepressant Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Antidepressant market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology trends, and market trends that influence the global Antidepressant market

Detailed TOC of Antidepressant Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Cases of Depression

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness about Depression

4.2.3 Emergence of Novel Biologics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Preference of Non-pharmacological Therapies over Pharmacological Therapies

4.3.2 Side-effects and Patent Expiry of Antidepressant Drugs

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI)

5.1.2 Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor (SNRI)

5.1.3 Tricyclic Antidepressant (TCA)

5.1.4 Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI)

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 By Depressive Disorder

5.2.1 Major Depressive Disorder

5.2.2 Obsessive-compulsive Disorder (OCD)

5.2.3 Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

5.2.4 Panic Disorder (PD)

5.2.5 Other Depressive Disorders

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan PLC

6.1.2 AstraZeneca

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.5 H. Lundbeck AS

6.1.6 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.7 Merck and Co. Inc.

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Sanofi

6.1.10 Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

