Logistics Services Software Market Report covers the manufacturer's data, including shipment, price, gross profit, business distribution, industry overview in terms of historic and present situation key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue, and CAGR.

Global “Logistics Services Software Market” report 2020 provides the most recent market patterns like market development, openings, growth rate, size and share. Global Logistics Services Software market report includes an introduction to new trends that can guide the organizations performing in the industry to comprehend the market and increase the procedures for their business development individually. At the end, the report includes Logistics Services Software new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, investment return examination, and advancement pattern investigation.

The Global Logistics Services Software market is expected to grow at a “CAGR of almost 9% with revenue USD 2.33 billion” by 2020 - 2024. The "YOY (year-over-year) growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 8.16%" by the end of 2024.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Logistics Services Software market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

About Logistics Services Software Market:

Logistics Services Software Market analysis considers sales from both WMS and TMS applications. Our study also finds the sales of logistics services software in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the WMS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increased employee productivity and efficiency will play a significant role in the WMS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global logistics services software market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of 3PL and the emergence of 5PL, rising PE investments in logistics industry, and growth of e-commerce. However, the growing number of malfunction cases related to WMS software, data security, and privacy issues, high deployment cost of on-premise software may hamper the growth of the logistics services software industry over the forecast period.

Leading Key Players of Global Logistics Services Software Market:

BluJay Solutions Ltd.

E2open LLC

Epicor Software Corp.

Infor Inc.

JDA Software Group Inc.

Manhattan Associates Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

and WiseTech Global Ltd.

Logistics Services Software Market Report Covers the Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

The Logistics Services Software market has been created based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming years and discussion of the key vendors.

Logistics Services Software Market Dynamics:

Driver: Growth In The E-Commerce Industry



Trends: Rise In The Number Of Strategic Partnerships



Challenges: High Deployment Cost Of On-Premise Software





Growth in the e-commerce industry



Logistics software solutions are used in the e-commerce sector for transportation and warehouse management. Such solutions provide e-commerce companies updates about the stock and freight forwarding. The adoption of WMS software solutions helps users save time and improve the efficiency of checking stock and new shipments on a daily and monthly basis. Furthermore, these solutions enable e-commerce service providers to track consumer behavior and purchase patterns. Therefore, the growing e-commerce industry will lead to the expansion of the global logistics services software market at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.



Rise in number of strategic partnerships



Vendors are forming strategic partnerships with market participants, such as software providers and technology platform providers, that operate in a wide range of industries, such as industrial manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automobile, aerospace and defense, and oil and gas. Strategic partnerships and collaborations enable vendors to expand their product portfolios and develop products and solutions that cater to a wide range of industries. For instance, Porsche AG (Porsche) announced a new strategic partnership with SAP a software provider. The aim of the partnership was to provide joint innovation in the digital transformation of their production, logistics, and ordering processes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.





Some Important Highlights from the Report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Logistics Services Software market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Logistics Services Software market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Logistics Services Software application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Logistics Services Software market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Logistics Services Software market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

Competitive Landscape:

With the presence of several major players, the global logistics services software market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading logistics services software manufacturers, that include BluJay Solutions Ltd., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., JDA Software Group Inc., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd.Also, the logistics services software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Logistics Services Software Market 2020-2024 Report TOC Covers:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



•2.1 Preface



•2.2 Preface



•2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE



•Market ecosystem



•Value chain analysis



•Market characteristics



•Market segmentation analysis



PART 04: MARKET SIZING



•Market definition



•Market sizing 2019



•Market Outlook



•Market size and forecast 2019-2024



PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



•Bargaining power of buyers



•Bargaining power of suppliers



•Threat of new entrants



•Threat of substitutes



•Threat of rivalry



•Market condition



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT



•Market segmentation by deployment



•Comparison by deployment



•On-premise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by deployment



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



•Market segmentation by application



•Comparison by application



•WMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•TMS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Market opportunity by application



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



•Geographic segmentation



•Geographic comparison



•North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024



•Key leading countries



•Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



•Market drivers



•Market challenges



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



•Rise in number of strategic partnerships



•Integration of technologically advanced solutions



•Implementation of blockchain technology in logistics software



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



•Overview



•Landscape disruption



•Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS



•Vendors covered



•Vendor classification



•Market positioning of vendors



•BluJay Solutions Ltd.



•E2open LLC



•Epicor Software Corp.



•Infor Inc.



•JDA Software Group Inc.



•Manhattan Associates Inc.



•Oracle Corp.



•SAP SE



•The Descartes Systems Group Inc.



•WiseTech Global Ltd.



PART 15: APPENDIX



•Research methodology



•List of abbreviations



•Definition of market positioning of vendors



PART 16: EXPLORE





