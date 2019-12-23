Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Industry 2020 Key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, future roadmap and 2023 forecast.

Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market 2020 report provides emerging opportunities in the market and the future impact of major drivers and challenges and, supports decision-makers in making cost-effective business decisions. The Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles market report assesses key opportunities in Automobiles and Components, Auto Components, Auto Parts and Equipment sector and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the 2020 growth of the Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles industry. The market research report is intended to be helpful for the key executive (CEO and COO), potential investors, manufacturers, strategy growth managers, and research institutes in the Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles industry.

Industry researcher project The Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles market was valued at USD 2.89 Billion and CAGR of 30.54% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of cloud-based BMS service”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising need for efficient and environmentally friendly batteries.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the circuit protection challenges associated with BMS.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market: About this market

Lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market analysis considers sales from automobile, industrial, and locomotive applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the automobile segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the penetration of Li-ion batteries in the e-two-wheelers subsegments will play a significant role in the automobile segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market report looks at factors such as declining prices of Li-ion batteries, increasing adoption of intelligent BMS, and rising need for efficient and environmentally friendly batteries. However, fluctuating demand for Li-ion due to uncertainty in electric vehicle adoption, lack of supporting electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and circuit protection challenges associated with BMS may hamper the growth of the lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles industry over the forecast period.

Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Global Lithium-ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market: Overview

Rising need for efficient and environmentally friendly batteries

The automotive and locomotive industries are two of the major contributors to environmental degradation through air pollution. The widespread use of lead-acid batteries that contain extreme amounts of lead oxide toxins can harm the environment significantly. The efficiency of these batteries drops significantly after a period and renders them unusable. These unusable batteries are considered hazardous waste due to the presence of sulfuric acid in them. This is increasing the demand for Li-ion batteries which are highly recyclable and cause less pollution. The rising adoption of electric powertrains has further increased the demand for Li-ion batteries from the automotive industry. The increasing need for efficient and environmentally friendly batteries will drive the market to grow at a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.

The emergence of cloud-based BMS service

A battery management service (BMS) increases the lifespan of batteries by monitoring and protecting them. As a result, the demand for BMSs is increasing with the rising adoption of Li-ion batteries. Vendors are introducing cloud-based battery management services with the emergence of intelligent and smart BMSs for electric vehicles. Cloud-based BMS collects and analyzes battery status, temperature, and various other factors to provide tailor-made driving tips to optimize battery performance. The availability of such advanced battery management services to extend the lifespan of Li-ion batteries is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market is highly fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles manufacturers, that include Calsonic Kansei Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Lithium Balance AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and Tesla Inc.

Also, the lithium-ion battery management systems for vehicles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles market size.

The report splits the global Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Market 2020 report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of Key Players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles market space are-

Calsonic Kansei Corp., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Lithium Balance AS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc.

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

This Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles market research is the result of

Quantitative analysis:-Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for VehiclesMarket size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, Competitive landscape. Qualitative analysis:-Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for VehiclesMarket drivers, Market challenges, Market trends, Five forces analysis. Primary research:- Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for Vehicles Industry journals and periodicals, Government bodies, Annual reports of key stakeholders. Secondary research:-Lithium-Ion Battery Management Systems for VehiclesManufacturers/Suppliers, Channel partners, Industry experts, Strategic decision-makers. Data synthesis:-Collation of data, Estimation of key figures, Analysis of derived insights. Data validation:-Triangulation with data models, Reference against proprietary, databases, Corroboration with industry experts.

Other Analyses:- Apart from The Aforementioned Information, Trade and Distribution Analysis for The Manufactured Industry, SWOT Analysis for New Projects and Feasibility Analysis for New Investment Are Included.

