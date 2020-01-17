A new degree program has been announced at Asher College of Dallas: Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Pharmacy Technology. Asher College has locations in Sacramento, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Dallas, Texas.

Asher College of Dallas is announcing it will now offer an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree program in Pharmacy Technology. By extending its existing program offerings in the field of healthcare services, this new AAS program demonstrates Asher College's commitment to training high-quality job candidates for careers in high demand.

Pharmacy technicians are the trained healthcare professionals who work hand-in-hand with licensed pharmacists, helping to fill and dispense medications prescribed to patients. Essential to the smooth operation of pharmacies, pharmacy technicians have important responsibilities, including establishing and maintaining patient record files, submitting insurance claim forms, and managing prescription and over-the-counter medication inventories. Pharmacy technicians often interact face-to-face with patients and must adhere to HIPAA, federal and state regulations concerning confidentiality.

A Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB)-recognized education/training program, Asher College's AAS Pharmacy Technology program is designed to teach students the essential knowledge and practical skills necessary to be successful in entry-level positions. Students learn how to fill prescriptions under the direct supervision of a pharmacist, how to utilize relevant software applications, how to recognize the classifications of drugs and scheduled drugs, how to understand brand, generic, and OTC (over the counter) medications, how to adhere to HIPAA privacy regulations, and how to comprehend and perform insurance procedures. Students also take general education courses, including American Government, Business Math, and Business Communication. Students may be able to complete the certification portion of the AAS program in as few as 45 weeks, allowing the student to pursue their PTCB certification, apply for their license from the Texas State Board of Pharmacy, and begin working in their field while finishing up the additional components for the degree.

Asher College also offers Associate of Applied Science degrees and certificate programs for careers in information technology, administrative health services, and pharmacy technology. Asher has additional locations in Sacramento, California and Las Vegas, Nevada, and holds accreditation through the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET). ACCET monitors Asher on both graduation and placement rates, and this continued accreditation is an assurance that the school and its programs meet national standards.

Asher College's mission is to prepare students for new careers through quality, market-driven career education. To learn more about Asher, visit https://www.asher.edu.

About Us: Founded in 1998, Asher College is accredited through ACCET, the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training. Asher has three locations: Sacramento, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Dallas, Texas.



