The global betaine market accounted for US$ 3,312.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 5,110.0 Mn by 2027.

The Betaine Market research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analysed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analysed under the section Analysis of Betaine production, supply, sales and market status.

Get Sample PDF: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003896/

The North America region held the largest market share in the global betaine market. The production and consumption rate of betaine is expanding rapidly with US and Canada being the major markets for the betaine industry. North America has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of betaine products. Betaine production contribute to the national economies across the North America region over the past few years.

Company Profiles

• American Crystal Sugar Company

• AMINO GmbH

• BASF SE

• E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Kao Corporation

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Solvay

• Stepan Company

• Weifang (shanghai) Sunwin Chemicals Co Ltd



Betaine is gaining popularity and is mostly used in nutraceutical and sports nutrition products such as sports drinks and supplements. Betaine supplementation has resulted in natural performance enhancement among the athletes. These supplements can substantially increase levels of nitric oxide in the blood. Consumption of betaine supplementation for one week resulted in a 20% to 90% increase of blood nitric oxide levels. Betaine also functions as osmolyte/osmoprotectant, protecting cells, proteins, and enzymes from environmental stress (low water, high salinity, or extreme temperature) by keeping cells hydrated. Therefore rising demand for Nutraceutical and sport nutrition products in developed and developing countries is projected to propel the overall demand for betaine over the forecast period. Moreover, in August 2019, the European commission has given permission for betaine to be used as a novel food ingredient in sports nutrition products.

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South America

On the basis of type, the global betaine market has been segmented into synthetic betaine and natural betaine. Under the type segment, the synthetic betaine market led the global betaine market. Moreover, the natural betaine segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. Betaine is available as betaine hydrochloride that is prepared using the synthetic production method. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride is also used as a digestive aid and stomach acidifier. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride can be produced in the laboratory and is used as a medicine. The synthetic betaine is also available as a dietary supplement whose strength and purity can vary. The rising implementation of synthetic betaine in the animal feed sector and as a dietary supplement is estimated to fuel the betaine market all over the globe.

The global betaine market by form has been segmented into betaine anhydrous, cocamidopropyl betaine and others. The cocamidopropyl betaine segment accounted for the largest share in the global betaine market. Synthetic betaine is largely used as a functional alternative in broiler nutrition. Betaine is available as betaine hydrochloride that is prepared using the synthetic production method. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride is also used as a digestive aid and stomach acidifier. Synthetic betaine hydrochloride can be produced in the laboratory and is used as a medicine. The synthetic betaine is also available as a dietary supplement whose strength and purity can vary. Some of the medical uses of synthetic betaine include treating the abnormal low levels of potassium in the case of hypokalemia, hardening of the arteries in atherosclerosis, inner ear infections, to protect the liver and many others. These factors are projected to propel the growth of the betaine market over the forecast period.

Purchase Market Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003896/

Betaine offers numerous health benefits, such as improved metabolism, muscle strength, power, and endurance, among others. Evidence shows that betaine is a critical nutrient in enhancing the function of internal organs and improving vascular risk metrics. It also helps in improving the digestive function, heart health, liver function and detoxification, fat loss, and muscle mass improvement. In order to digest food, the stomach needs to have adequate acid levels. Lack of acid level affects the digestion process in the human body. The most popular composition of betaine supplements is betaine HCl. Betaine HCl, when consumed as a digestive supplement, promotes the production of additional hydrochloric acid in the stomach, which improves digestion. Research has indicated that betaine can help break down fatty acids in the liver, and aid people in recovering from damage to the liver. Therefore, the health benefits associated with the consumption of betaine is anticipated to fuel the demand over the forecast period.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Betaine Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: AMINO GmbH, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay, Kao Corporation