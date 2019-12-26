In-vehicle Payment Services market report is based on present industry situations, market demands, business strategies utilized by prominent players involved in this market along with their growth synopsis. This report has been segmented into types, applications, and regions.

In-vehicle Payment Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 195.39% during the period 2017-2021.

About In-vehicle Payment Services



Continuous advances in the connected vehicle technologies and IoT has led to the movement of mobile wallets to the dashboards as OEMs are now partnering with the card networks and various retailers to equip their vehicle offerings with in-vehicle payment technology. This technology enables the driver to pay for certain services and products without even having to get down from the car, which include payment for parking services, fuel, various drive-thru restaurants, and many others. In addition, tech giants such as Amazon and Google are bringing their popular voice assistants in vehicles, which further facilitates the driver to buy products while they are behind the wheels.



Industry analysts forecast the global in-vehicle payment services Market to grow at a CAGR of 195.39% during the period 2017-2021.

Market driver

High correlation between consumer electronics and connected car solutions

Market challenge

Design complexity and technological challenges

Market trend

Increasing demand for mobile device-based payment services

Key Players

Jaguar Land Rover + Royal Dutch Shell

Honda Motor + Visa + IPS Group + Gilbarco Veeder-Root

and GM + MasterCard + IBM

Amazon + Ford Motor

Volkswagen

Daimler

Hyundai + Google

BMW

and Alibaba + SAIC

In-vehicle Payment Services Market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status.Regional Segmentation:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.)

The objectives of this In-vehicle Payment Services Market report are:

To study and forecast the market size of the In-vehicle Payment Services in the global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end-use, and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions' market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Highlights of TOC:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE In-vehicle Payment Services MARKET REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

In-vehicle Payment Services Market characteristics

In-vehicle Payment Services Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Threat of new entrants

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

EMEA Market size and forecast

APAC Market size and forecast

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Development of shape memory alloys with high fatigue life

Development of tires with shape memory alloy

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Competitive landscape

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Reasons to buy In-vehicle Payment Services Market report:

Estimates 2019-2021 In-vehicle Payment Services Market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis.

Finally, this report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years, the Report also brief deals with the product life cycle, comparing it to the relevant products from across industries that had already been commercialized details the potential for various applications, discussing about recent product innovations and gives an overview on potential regional market shares.

