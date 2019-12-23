Stankevicius MGM, PR and advertising firm founded in Helsinki, Finland and headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates has shown fast growth over the last 24 months with specialization in publishing articles in global media for international clients. The company has a large and well established network of journalists, reporters, contributors, media staff, and local agencies in all major continents.

In 2019, Stankevicius MGM took a different turn by providing more focused services towards traditional SME businesses. In the middle of the 3rd quarter, CEO and Founder, Paulius Stankevicius published a book about public relations and media management under Stankevicius MGM. The focus of the book was to introduce various PR difficulties private SME businesses face in global markets in terms of getting attention and global brand awareness. The book also revealed the first glimpse of a new innovative technology solution developed by Stankevicius MGM to empower SMEs to gain organic media visibility.

Stankevicius firm dedicated 2019 for RandD purposes to find and fix the specific issues in the marketing field which limit companies to get enough exposure to succeed. As Paulius Stankevicius mentioned in his book, there are many companies with superior quality products and competitive services yet these companies are not succeeding just because they lack brand awareness and global reach.

Regional SME executives are convinced that doing business locally does not require to extend the brand’s reach globally. According to Stankevicius research global reach is absolutely necessary regardless of how local company is as global reach opens many more opportunities for business development, innovation and partnerships.

Stankevicius is looking for the long term to compete for the market share within the public relations and media sector. The firm has developed and launched an interactive media technology product for clients to publish editorial content globally. Based on recent media announcements, Stankevicius firm competes directly with world’s leading newswire publishers. CEO, Paulius Stankevicius says that editorial content is much more interesting than press release which is paid, as a matter of fact it is more efficient to have editorial content published on a regular media site than have a press release published on a CBS news site.

Paulius Stankevicius says that in the following years Stankevicius Interactive Media platform will revolutionize how media outreach is done today and will help a lot of private SMEs and startups to get their company stories out to the public throughout all major continents.

In late Q4, the company publicly introduced a special 3 month branding program called Global+ which specializes to create a hype around the company's brand in as fast as 3 months. Most interesting fact is that in 3 months time, the brand will get online and offline visibility in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific region, including China. South American, African and Australian regions are optional based on client’s target audience group.

In 2019, Stankevicius firm helped over 50 international clients to gain global awareness through media and advertising. To learn more about Stankevicius visit https://www.business.stankeviciusmgm.com. For professional PR and advertising consulting visit https://www.business.stankeviciusmgm.com/contact

About Stankevicius

Stankevicius is a leading global advertising, marketing, and public relations firm that provides a wide range of advertising and marketing services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial companies, startups, and individuals. Founded in 2014, the firm is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and maintains locations in Hong Kong, Helsinki, and Minsk.