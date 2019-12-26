NEWS »»»
Surgical Stapling Devices Market By Top Key Players are Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Purple Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, AesDex, LLC & More
The global surgical stapling devices market size was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 3.81 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019-2026. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to contribute positively to the surgical stapling devices market, says Fortune Business Insights in a latest report.
Increasing cases of Cancer Will Facilitate Growth
The increasing cases of radical mastectomy and rising number of surgical procedures will aid the market. According to OECD statistics, an estimated 17,000 mastectomy in-patient cases were recorded in U.S for 2017. The rising number of visits to ambulatory surgical centers and growing incidence of chronic disease such as cancer will boost the market growth.
The surge in laparoscopic procedures owing to the its advantages such as smaller incision, lesser hospital stays and lower cost associated with the procedure will augment the growth of the market. According to the statistical analysis by Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, and estimated 100,500 laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgeries were performed in ambulatory surgical centers in U.S for the year 2014. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding surgical staplers is expected to stimulate growth of the market.
Disposable Stapling Devices Segment to Hold Maximum Share
On the basis of type, the surgical stapling devices is segmented into disposable and re-usable. Disposable surgical stapling devices is expected to account for maximum shares in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for disposable staplers among healthcare professionals for wound and incision closure.
The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of disposable staplers such as decreased risk of infection and larger product offerings will further boost the growth of the segment in the near future. The disposable surgical stapling devices are expected to witness high demand in the developed countries of Europe and North America owing to the increasing awareness of hospital-acquired infections.
