Surgical Stapling Devices Market By Top Key Players are Medtronic, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., 3M, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Purple Surgical, Intuitive Surgical, AesDex, LLC & More

The global surgical stapling devices market size was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 3.81 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% between 2019-2026. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to contribute positively to the surgical stapling devices market, says Fortune Business Insights in a latest report.

Key Players Operating in The Surgical Stapling Devices Market Include:

Medtronic

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

3M

Smith and Nephew

Braun Melsungen AG

Purple Surgical

Intuitive Surgical

AesDex, LLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Conmed Corporation

Increasing cases of Cancer Will Facilitate Growth

The increasing cases of radical mastectomy and rising number of surgical procedures will aid the market. According to OECD statistics, an estimated 17,000 mastectomy in-patient cases were recorded in U.S for 2017. The rising number of visits to ambulatory surgical centers and growing incidence of chronic disease such as cancer will boost the market growth.

The surge in laparoscopic procedures owing to the its advantages such as smaller incision, lesser hospital stays and lower cost associated with the procedure will augment the growth of the market. According to the statistical analysis by Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, and estimated 100,500 laparoscopic gastrointestinal surgeries were performed in ambulatory surgical centers in U.S for the year 2014. In addition, the increasing awareness regarding surgical staplers is expected to stimulate growth of the market.

Disposable Stapling Devices Segment to Hold Maximum Share

On the basis of type, the surgical stapling devices is segmented into disposable and re-usable. Disposable surgical stapling devices is expected to account for maximum shares in the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for disposable staplers among healthcare professionals for wound and incision closure.

The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of disposable staplers such as decreased risk of infection and larger product offerings will further boost the growth of the segment in the near future. The disposable surgical stapling devices are expected to witness high demand in the developed countries of Europe and North America owing to the increasing awareness of hospital-acquired infections.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology Overview: Prevalence of Key Diseases/ Key Region, 2018 Comparison Overview: Linear vs. Circular Staplers Number of Surgeries Performed (Key Surgeries), By Region, 2018 Technology Advances, Surgical Stapling Devices Key Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships New Product Introductions, Approvals, etc. Overview: Absorbable vs. Non-absorbable Staples

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Product Type Powered Manual Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Type Disposable Re-usable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Application Gynecology Surgeries Urology Surgeries General Surgeries Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Surgery Type Open Surgery Laparoscopic Surgery Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



