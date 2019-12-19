Fuel-Grade Petcoke Industry 2020 Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, and growth, trends, and cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the market.

Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market 2020 report will help you take informed decisions, understand opportunities, plan effective business strategies, plan new projects, analyse drivers and restraints and give you a vision on the industry forecast. The “Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market Research Report” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation in Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Sector. It also gives you historical data for the past 5 years and forecast for the coming years, based on technological growth, consumption and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market. Industry researcher project Fuel-Grade Petcoke market was valued at USD 2.18 Billion and CAGR of 3.11% during the period 2020-2023.

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the application of fuel-grade petcoke in blast furnaces.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in oil refining capacity.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the use of alternatives to fuel-grade petcoke in cement industry.

About Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market:

Application of fuel-grade petcoke in blast furnaces to drive market growth. Fuel-grade petcoke is an essential commercial product that is widely used in power generation, cement kilns, and other industries. Blast furnaces are widely used for manufacturing iron and steel. They consume a significant amount of energy. Coking coal is the dominant source of energy in blast furnaces. Combustion of coal emits large quantities of carbon. which is a major greenhouse gas that drastically affects the environment. Our Research analysts have predicted that the fuel-grade petcoke market will register a CAGR of nearly 4% by 2023.

Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Increase in oil refining capacityFuel-grade petcoke is a carbonaceous material, which is derived as a byproduct in the oil refineries.

The growth in the global demand for oil has led to an increase in the oil refining capacity across the globe.

The production of fuel-grade petcoke is directly proportional to the quantity of oil refined.

Therefore, the growth in global oil refining capacity drives the global production of fuel-grade petcoke.

Use of alternatives to fuel-grade petcoke in cement industryAs the use of petcoke has been restrained in many countries such as India due to environmental concerns, users are exploring new alternatives to petcoke.

For instance, almost three-fourths of the fuel requirement of cement producers is met through petcoke in India.

The cement industry is the largest consumer of petcoke in the country.

After the country executed a ban on the import of petcoke for using it as a fuel, import prices of petcoke have risen substantially.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the fuel-grade petcoke market during the 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Repsol and Suncor Energy the competitive environment is quite intense.

Factors such as the increase in oil refining capacity and the application of fuel-grade petcoke in blast furnaces, will provide considerable growth opportunities to fuel-grade petcoke manufactures.

Indian Oil, Oxbow, Phillips 66, Repsol, and Suncor Energy are some of the major companies covered in this report..

The Fuel-Grade Petcoke market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Fuel-Grade Petcoke market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Fuel-Grade Petcoke market space are-

Indian Oil, Oxbow, Phillips 66, Repsol, and Suncor Energy

Geographically, the report splits global into the Americas, APAC, EMEA regions. The global and regional Fuel-Grade Petcoke market dynamics are carefully studied and explained which helps to understand evolving market trends, drivers, opportunities, and challenges for the global Fuel-Grade Petcoke market.

Global Fuel-Grade Petcoke Market2020 Answers the following Key Questions.

What will the Fuel-Grade Petcoke market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

Which players are driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

This report provides newbusiness dimensionswith an eye ongrowth opportunities and contribution of upcomingmarket segments.

