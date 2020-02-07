According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, "3D Mapping and Modeling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024", The global 3D mapping and modeling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2019-2024. 3D mapping and modeling are also useful in the healthcare and entertainment industries as they help in providing an enhanced view of the body parts and creating animated models of movies or games, respectively. Moreover, the adoption of 3D mapping is expected to increase in the coming years, owing to the need for custom-designed maps and open-source routing engines for navigation.

Some of the top Companies/ Key Players in 3D Mapping and Modeling Market Include:

Airbus SE ( OTCMKTS: EADSY ) Autodesk, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ADSK ) Bentley Systems Inc. Alphabet Inc Class A ( NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Trimble Inc ( NASDAQ: TRMB ) Intermap Technologies (IMP) CyberCity 3D TOPCON CORPORATION ( OTCMKTS: TOPCF ) Dassault Systemes SE ( OTCMKTS: DASTY ) Adobe Inc( NASDAQ: ADBE ) Pix4D Pixologic, Inc. MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR ( OTCMKTS: MIELY ) Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ: AAPL )

3D mapping and modeling refer to the process of creating a digital model of an asset or an environment in real-time using a combination of LiDAR, photogrammetry and latest technologies. It aids in improving geospatial intelligence and enhancing situational awareness across various domains for broad area mapping, crisis intervention activities, and continuous monitoring and surveillance programs. Apart from this, this technology is widely utilized for the development of smart cities as it provides architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) professionals the tools and understanding to effectively plan, design, construct, and manage buildings and infrastructure activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

3D Mapping 3D Modeling

Breakup by Application:

Projection Mapping Texture Mapping Maps and Navigation Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction Industry Transportation Industry Automobile Industry Entertainment Industry Healthcare Industry Others

Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

? Market Performance

? Market Outlook

? Porter's Five Forces Analysis

? Market Drivers and Success Factors

? SWOT Analysis

? Value Chain

? Competitive Structure

? Profiles of Key Players

