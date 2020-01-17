Juliet Aydin, CEO of Jewels Obsession, LLC and Designer for Guliette Verona Original Crown Rings. The establishment of Jewels Obsession, LLC has become one of the leading online Jewelry distributors opening the door for our popular Guliette Verona Original Crown Ring. The Original Crown Ring has successfully become the number one seller in Women’s Jewelry on Amazon!

Juliet Aydin is a creative jewelry designer. She started her love for jewelry when she was a little girl, spending her childhood in her father’s jewelry store in Germany. Her family has been distinguished in the jewelry industry for over 40 years from retail. She balances her eye for what’s beautiful and feminine with a chic rocker vibe in her ability to creatively mine the past for symbolic jewelry that connects women to their emotions, grace, strength, and sense of humor. She never imitates or re-creates, rather her sensibilities and talent takes her to new places that touch on styles of various periods with a current and clean-lined spirit. Her jewelry includes, ‘mantra’ pendants, which are engraved with meaningful words and sayings, weighty, gemstone and diamond-studded dog tags, shields, charm necklaces that can include daggers and crosses for protection and hope, and all styles of signet rings. Her full collection is based on the belief is that “as women, we are all multi-faceted and complex, yet we are independent and powerful enough to find light in the dark.”

Women business owners have spent a fortune on training, seminars and masterclasses, with the aim of using the acquired knowledge to grow their businesses but unfortunately, very few of these workshops actually enlighten them on the challenges they are going to face in the business world and how to overcome them. This new book Women in Business ~ Leading the Way is designed to fill that gap in training and knowledge. The book will feature conversations with successful women business leaders that have achieved success, offering some insight on how they beat the odds, overcame obstacles and barriers. The extremely valuable and realistic business insight will be shared from those who have succeed, offering suggestions on how to; manage a business including career transitions and challenges, balance business and personal life, and how to reach out for support and get help sooner rather than later; and much more. Get true-life stories, real experiences tested ideas, tried and genuine business solutions so you too can Lead the Way.

Email: [email protected]

Business Name: Guliette Verona

Website URL: http://www.gulietteverona.com

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/GulietteVerona

About T&S Publishing, LP

T&S Publishing, LP, is a boutique media and book publishing agency with a mission to help thousands of entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals become sought-after subject matter experts in their fields. We position them as recognized authorities that stand out rather than continue to be the best-kept secrets in their industries. We accomplish this by having them participate in strategic positioning campaigns that include cause marketing, collaborative book projects, being featured in national media, garnering celebrity-like status, and then teaching them to leverage all of that notoriety across social media platforms to quickly elevate their brand. We offer what we call ‘authority books’ and a unique publishing process that enables our clients to talk their book and eliminate the need to be a writer. We specialize in single and multi-author collaborative books with top professionals.

For more information, please visit our website: www.tspublishing.us.

Media Contact

Company Name: Guliette Verona

Contact Person: Juliet Aydin

Email: Send Email

Phone: 818-279-1450

Country: United States

Website: http://www.gulietteverona.com







