Plumbing Fixtures and FittingsMarket competition by top manufacturers/ Key player Profiled:

Geberit

Jacuzzi

MAAX Bath

Masco

Kohler

LIXIL

TOTO

Roca Sanitario

Elkay

Fortune Brands Home and Security

Plumbing fixtures and fittings are important components of plumbing systems installed in buildings for the effective distribution of water for use in various activities such as drinking, and washing and for removal of waterborne wastes from the building.

The Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2015 due to its large population and its proven identity of a major manufacturing hub that offers production opportunities at affordable costs to companies.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Segment by Type covers:

Vitreous China

Metal

Plastic

Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Residential Bulding

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents

Market Overview

1.1 Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Analysis by Regions

4 Global Plumbing Fixtures and Fittings Market Competition, by Manufacturer

5 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Continued…

