New York, January 28, 2020: The global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) market is expected to reach US$ 3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 7% from 2018 to 2024.

Global Liquid Silicone Rubber market is segmented on the basis of application as electrical & electronics, medical, automotive and others. Based on grade type, the global Liquid Silicone Rubber market is segmented in industrial, medical and food.

The industries such as automotive and medical are witnessing huge demand owing to its cost effectiveness, durability and ability to meet all safety requirements. Liquid silicone rubber owing to its resistivity towards heat and cold, weather ability, high tear strength, water repellence, deforming properties, adhesiveness, and dielectric properties are increasingly used in automotive manufacturing and are increasingly becoming a crucial component in the evolution of automotive technology.

Growing usage of liquid silicone rubber in medical, electronics, and automotive industries, coupled with the growth of these industries in North America region is expected to drive the market through the forecast period.

Global Liquid Silicone Rubber market report provides geographic analysis covering regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. The Liquid Silicone Rubber market for each region is further segmented for major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa and others.

Competitive Rivalry

KCC Corporation, Dow Corning, Bluestar Silicones are among the major players in the global Liquid Silicone Rubber market share. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Liquid Silicone Rubber Market has been segmented as below:

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market, by Application

Electrical & Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Others

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market, by Grade Type

Industrial

Medical

Food

Liquid Silicone Rubber Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

