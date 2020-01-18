The scope of the Machine Translation Market Research report includes an in depth study of worldwide and regional markets on Machine Translation Market with the explanations given for variations within the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Machine translation, sometimes referred to by the abbreviation MT (not to be confused with computer-aided translation, machine-aided human translation (MAHT) or interactive translation) is a sub-field of computational linguistics that investigates the use of software to translate text or speech from one language to another.

The research covers the current market size of the Machine Translation market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline ofKey players/manufacturers:

AppTek

Asia Online

Cloudwords

IBM

Lighthouse IP

Lingo24

Lingotek

Lionbridge Technologies

Lucy Software And Services

Moravia...

Scope of The Report:

This report focuses on the Machine Translation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Machine Translation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2020

Report further studies the Machine Translation market development status and future trend across the world. Also, it splits Machine Translation market by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Automated Translation

Smart Automated Translation

Raw Machine Translation

Fully Automated Usable Translations

Rule Based Machine Translation

Statistical Machine Translation Technology...

Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive

Military and Defense

Electronics

IT

Healthcare

Others,

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Machine Translation in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

