Global Soft Magnetic Materials report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Soft Magnetic Materials market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

“Soft Magnetic Materials Market” report includes detailed profiles of key players with regional analysis and focus on opportunities and challenges faced by Soft Magnetic Materials industry. The market report clarifies market overview with definitions and classification, product types, applications and industry chain structure. The Soft Magnetic Materials market report also delivers the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type as following: Growth Rate by Applications, Global Soft Magnetic Materials Capacity, Production (K Units), Global Soft Magnetic Materials Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (%) Forecast.

Soft magnetic materials are those materials that are easily magnetised and demagnetised. They are used primarily to enhance and/or channel the flux produced by an electric current.Soft magnetic materials are used extensively in power electronic circuits, as voltage and current transformers, saturable reactors, magnetic amplifiers, inductors, and chokes. These magnetic devices may be required to operate at only 50/60 Hz, or at frequencies down to dc or over 1 MHz

Soft Magnetic Materials market is segmented based on product type, applications along with geographical fragmentation including the North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This Soft Magnetic Materials report deals with major aspects including region-wise manufacture capacity, price, demand, supply chain, profit and loss, row material parameters and specifications, consumption, export and import details, growth rate from 2014 to 2018, and Soft Magnetic Materials market structure.

Soft Magnetic Materials Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

TDK

DMEGC

VACUUMSCHMELZE

MAGNETICS

TDG

Acme Electronics

FERROXCUBE

Nanjing New Conda

Haining Lianfeng Magnet

HEC GROUP

JPMF

KaiYuan Magnetism

NBTM NEW MATERIALS

Samwha Electronics

Toshiba Materials

Scope of Soft Magnetic Materials Market Report:

The Global Soft Magnetic Materials Market Research Report 2017 is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Soft Magnetic Materials market. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

At present, in developed countries, the Soft Magnetic Materials industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world's large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and China. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R and D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Soft Magnetic Materials production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

China’s Soft Magnetic Materials industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of Soft Magnetic Materials, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

There are many small size manufacturers in this industry. The global Soft Magnetic Materials industry has reached a production volume of approximately 420341 Tonnes in 2016. The global Soft Magnetic Materials industry has reached the production value of approximately 2219 million USD in 2016. The key manufacturers include TDK, DMEGC, JPMF, TDG, HEC GROUP, VACUUMSCHMELZE, MAGNETICS, KaiYuan Magnetism Material, NBTM NEW MATERIALS, Acme Electronics and Nanjing New Conda Magnetic Industrial Co.,Ltd.

With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, consumer electronics product keep stable growth in china, the automobile electronics is also growing in the downturn global economy situation. Chinese Ferrite Cores market demand is exuberant, which provide a good opportunity for the development of Ferrite Cores market and technology.

Although Soft Magnetic Materials brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Soft Magnetic Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 2390 million US$ in 2024, from 2260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

This report focuses on the Soft Magnetic Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Soft Magnetic Materials Market Segmentation Analysis:

Market by Types:

Metallic Alloys Soft Magnetic Material

Soft Ferrites Materials

Market by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Household appliances

Communication

Automotive

LED

Other

