New York City, Jan 18, 2020 (Issuewire.com) - As the Medical Director of The Painless Center, which has locations in Fort Lee and Carlstadt, New Jersey, Dr. Chiu offers a variety of methods for relieving chronic pain from injury or illness and creates custom treatment plans to accommodate each patient's unique health needs. His compassionate, caring personality makes him a favorite among patients seeking treatment for chronic pain from falls, auto accidents, and degenerative diseases.

In addition to his work at The Painless Center, Dr. Chiu serves as the Director of the Pain Management Division and Anesthesia Medical Education at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, New Jersey. He is also an active faculty member at the St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey.

With a strive to stay current on the latest advancements in interventional pain management and anesthesia, the doctor is dual board-certified in pain medicine and anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology. What's more, he is an active member of the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and the New Jersey State Society of Anesthesiologists.

While pursuing his medical degree, Dr. Chiu spent time at the world-renowned Texas Tech International Grace Clinic's Pain Management Center in Lubbock, Texas. His rotations there sparked his interest in interventional pain management. He later completed an internship at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens and went on to finish his residency in anesthesiology at Rutgers University Hospital in Newark. For his fellowship training, he studied at the prestigious John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in Chicago.

Pain management, pain medicine, pain control or algiatry, is a branch of medicine employing an interdisciplinary approach for easing the suffering and improving the quality of life of those living with chronic pain. A pain management specialist is a doctor who specializes in pain medicine, focusing on the evaluation, treatment, and prevention of pain.

Anesthesiology is the medical specialty concerned with the total perioperative care of patients before, during, and after surgery. Anesthesiologists are physicians specializing in perioperative care, the development of anesthetic plans, and the administration of anesthetics.

