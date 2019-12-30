The temporary cardiac pacing leads and wires market has garnered gains from growing adoption of various approaches such as endocardial, epicardial, and gastrooesophageal by interventional cardiologists.

Growing clinically indications of temporary cardiac pacing procedures for short term ventricular rate support in patients with bradycardia has been the key force behind the evolution of the temporary cardiac pacing leads and wires market. Growing relevance of these in cardiovascular surgeries in elective and emergency settings among patients with bradyarrhythmias and tachyarrhythmias has spur the clinical potential. The temporary cardiac pacing leads and wires market has garnered gains from growing adoption of various approaches such as endocardial, epicardial, and gastrooesophageal by interventional cardiologists.

Of all the routes, transvenous pacing wires have been at the forefront in the application of cardiac pacing leads and wires. A overwhelming chunk of demand comes from patients with ventricular tachyarrhythmias, bradycardia, or those who suffered syncope, or in general those patients suffering from severe hemodynamic impairment.

Need for Better Management Strategies for Acute Myocardial Infarction Bolsters Prospects

The need for better management strategies for acute myocardial infarction in patients worldwide has spurred the clinical significance of temporary cardiac pacing. Continuous advances in pacing techniques have helped bolster the prospect in the temporary cardiac pacing leads and wires market. This has fuelled the demands for emergency temporary pacing, particularly.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has propelled the growing numbers of cardiac surgeries in various developing and developed countries. Key factors attributing this has been lifestyle-driven. The mortality associated has been noticed in people undergoing cardiothoracic surgeries. Technological advances in cardiac devices, such as in external pulse generator, is boosting the temporary cardiac pacing leads and wires market. Growing popularity of minimally-invasive techniques in cardiovascular surgeries has boosted demands over the past few years.

Apart from clinical indications, a growing body of research over the past ten years has also helped manufacturers and vendors in the temporary cardiac pacing leads and wires market benefit from expanding scientific evidence for the pacing. Growing demands in patients who are awaiting permanent cardiac pacing has also cemented the potential of the market further.

Developed Nations Harbor Favorable Regulatory Landscape

The advent of new guidelines for the management of acute myocardial infarction or heart attack in developed nations such as the U.S. has pivoted new demand potential in the market. Moreover, such regional markets have been also actively framing regulations that promote product development. At the forefront of such organizations are U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A case in point is the slew of temporary cardiac pacing leads and wires to be used for transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and electrophysiology (EP) procedures.

Manufacturers in these regions are focusing on developing new array of products with better materials that seek to increase options for interventional cardiologists. Demand in the market has also been bolstered by advancements in catheter technology and techniques.

Of all the regions, North America is expected to be a prominent market. A growing numbers of players, however, are setting sights on new revenue streams in developing countries.

Fairly Consolidate but Competitive Landscape Promotes Innovations

The competitive landscape in the global temporary cardiac pacing market leads and wires market has seen a marked degree of fragmentation in shares. Changing compliance regulations has been at the core of the product development strategies for key players. Top players are expected to focus on competitive pricing to retain their stronghold. The high degree of competition is also expected to support the wave of innovations among players.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the temporary cardiac pacing market are Osypka Medical GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Teleflex, Medtronic, Oscor, Inc., and Edwards Lifesciences.

