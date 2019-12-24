Global Candle report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Global “Candle Market” report first sheds light on the preliminary data such as definition, applications, product types, manufacturers, regions, sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers. Candle Market report is an analytically created after conducting a detailed research of the industry. The aim of the report is to provide a complete global Candle market overview, starting from the basics of the industry to shares, revenue and profiles of top market players.

A candle is wax with an ignitable wick embedded that provides light, and in some cases, a fragrance. It can also be used to provide heat, or as a method of keeping time.

Scope of Candle Market Report:

Candle industry with distribution is different from other industries, consequently, this market faces some big challenges. Candle usage frequency needs to increase to reinvigorate sales, private label products present a growing threat to branded products. However, The high-end candle segment is the area that continues to see strong growth. As the low- and mid-cost candles continue to erode under the pressure of strong competition, the high-end segment continues to tap into the home decorating angle for increased sales. Utilizing less mainstream methods for distribution (such as mass merchandisers and retailers), these manufacturers have been able to position their products as luxury and true home decor items.

For the past few years, the candle industry grows smoothly. China is the main raw materials for the production of candle, meanwhile, combining with favorable tax policies and large number of available labor, at the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology, consequently, China is a major exporter of the candle in the future. Taking culture and religion into consideration, candle market has a certain potential in Europe, USA.

In 2015, the global production of candle reaches over 1932 K MT. It is expected to keep about 3.0%-3.7% in next 5 years. the consumption areas of candle are mainly USA and Europe. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 36.35% in 2015.

The price of Candle is lower year by year from 2011 to 2015. The price is at about 2451 USD/MT in 2015. The product profit margin is about 27.55% in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Overall, Candle maintained a high gross margin.

Among all applications, traditional field is expected to be the largest contributor to the overall Candle market in the future. The craft field application is estimated to have the highest growth potential during 2016 to 2021 in Candle market.

The worldwide market for Candle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 5600 million US$ in 2024, from 4950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Candle in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Candle Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Blyth

Jarden Corp

Colonial Candle

S. C. Johnson and Son

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Langley/Emprire Candle

Lancaster Colony

Armadilla Wax Works

Dianne's Custom Candles

Bolsius

Gies

Vollmar

Kingking

Talent

Zhong Nam

Pintian Wax

Everlight

Allite

Candle-lite

Candle Market Segmentation Analysis Includes:

Market by Types:

Animal

Vegetable

Paraffin

Synthetic

Market by Application:

Traditional Field

Craft Field

This press release contains short but detailed information on Candle Market which provides the all the answers related to the industrial growth. This report contains the global Candle market research with top performing countries in this industry and provides segmentation with types and applications with top players operating in the market.

Key questions answered in the Candle Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Candle industry in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Candle industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Candle?

Who are the key vendors in Candle Market space?

What are the Candle market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Candle industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Candle?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Candle Market?

