This report studies the Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) market. Multifactor authentication (MFA) is a security system that requires more than one method of authentication from independent categories of credentials to verify the user’s identity for a login or other transaction.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment contributed a largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing need for secure identification and verification techniques. By geography, North America commanded the largest market share due to plenty IT infrastructures and more financial institutions and companies in this region.

In 2019, the global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market size was US$ 9054.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 32110 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 19.6% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market is segmented into Two-Factor Authentication, Three-Factor Authentication, Other, etc.

Segment by Application, the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market is segmented into Banking and Finance, Government, Travel and Immigration, Military and Defense, Commercial Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Other, etc.

The key regions covered in the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) business, the date to enter into the Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Morpho (France), Gemalto (Netherlands), NEC (Japan), Entrust Inc. (US), Broadcom, Fujitsu (Japan), VASCO Data Security (US), HID Global (US), RSA Security (US), Symantec Corporation (US), SecurEnvoy ltd (England), Crossmatch (US), Duo Secuirty (US), Deepnet Security (England), CensorNet Ltd. (England), etc.

Morpho (France)

Gemalto (Netherlands)

NEC (Japan)

Entrust Inc. (US)

Broadcom

Fujitsu (Japan)

VASCO Data Security (US)

HID Global (US)

RSA Security (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

SecurEnvoy ltd (England)

Crossmatch (US)

Duo Secuirty (US)

Deepnet Security (England)

CensorNet Ltd. (England)

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

