Pathology imaging system uses the latest technology of scanners and software for digitizing the slides for pathological examinations. It has replaced the traditional pathology workflow of slides and microscope. By digitizing slides, pathologists are able to examine high resolution digital images of the pathology workflow with the help of precision tools. Using these system, images can be stored in a computer, send to another person and thus improve the pathology workflow.

This technology helps in more precise diagnosis by facilitating accurate and timely diagnosis, patient-centric information, eliminate time consuming analog tasks and enhancing the overall lab performance. These systems helped the patients to receive better care and transforming healthcare organizations. With the growing cases of chronic diseases like cancer, it has become important to visualize each and every molecular aspect. Pathology imaging systems have finds its use in all the phases of drug discovery, education, clinical and research and thus has made the anatomic pathology workflow more efficient and effective.

These pathology imaging systems are instinctive solution that benefits various pathologists, healthcare professionals and entire healthcare enterprise. Shift from glass to the digital system opens the way for next generation tools such as advanced image analysis and algorithms. It also helps in new data integration like genomic and molecular testing thus leading to precise and personalized treatment plans.

Pathology Imaging Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising cancer incidences, increasing demand of improved diagnostic techniques, increasing spending on healthcare, government funding, rising RandD efforts are some of the factors driving the overall market of pathology imaging systems. Popularity of pathology imaging systems in hospitals, diagnostic centers and research organizations are surging the market. Rise in the tele-pathology trend also fuels the market growth. High capital investment and maintenance cost curbs the growth. Less number of highly skilled operators, stringent regulatory compliance, sampling error also limits its expansion.

Pathology Imaging Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Product Type

Imaging Systems

Accessories and software

Services

Segmentation by Application

Clinical Diagnosis

Academic Research

Segmentation by End Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Organizations

Pathology Imaging Systems Market: Overview

A large number of key players in the market and established brands increasing the competition. New technologies in this sector are cutting edge for the market. Strategic mergers and partnerships between companies and academic institutions are also booming the growth. Significant technology gains led to the adoption of innovative imaging systems technology in pathology. Rising demand by various end users because of increasing adoption of this technology increases its market. Diagnosis applications is accounted to be the largest segment in terms of revenue generating.

Pathology Imaging Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

With high technological advancements, and research activities in the molecular diagnostics, North America dominates the world market followed by Western European nations. Quality diagnostics, favourable reimbursement scenario, government funding, established players in the market, availability of trained technicians in these regions creates the established market for pathology imaging systems. . Japan is expected to be the next lucrative market for digital pathology companies. With respect to growth rate, Asia Pacific is leading because of growing economies, increasing molecular research activities, increasing patient pool and improving healthcare opportunities.

Pathology Imaging Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key players for Pathology Imaging Systems Market include GE Healthcare, Leica Biosystems, Perkin Elmer, Siemens, Olympus Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Sakura Finetek, DigiPath, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Hamamatsu Photonics, 3D-Histech Ltd and others.

