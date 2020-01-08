Venice, FL - (NewMediaWire (https://www.newmediawire.com)) - January 08, 2020 - CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. ("CyberloQ" or the "Company") ( CLOQ ) is pleased to announce the following update on the Company's business and information objectives going forward.

Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. ( ACRT ) has officially changed its Corporate name to CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. ( CLOQ ) as well as its trading symbol to better reflect our Cyber-Security direction for 2020 and beyond. The Company has multiple opportunities for CyberloQ in the Debit/Credit Card, Digital Payments space, in Europe and Asia to complement its domestic Pinnacle VISA Card platform in the U.S. In addition to that, we are introducing CyberloQ-Vault with several Title Companies who are sending sensitive data to multiple recipients via email to eliminate the risk of FRAUD. Email phishing and hacking of highly sensitive e-mails have also become a prevalent problem in Europe, Asia, as well as here in the U.S. The CyberloQ vault which is encrypted, would virtually replace this area of conventional vulnerability in emails, rendering would be hackers useless and eliminate the email process in its entirety.

The Company also has engaged in multiple re-seller agreements to cross-market several products in the Cyber-Security field.

Safe Harbor:

From time to time, the Company may issue news releases that contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material may contain statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. For those statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statement provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any amendments thereto. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, goals, assumptions, or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." "Forward-looking statements" are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

The Company discourages any and all promotional activity by non-Company actors, and encourages investors and potential investors to review the Company's public filings, its website and its press releases, and to discuss these matters with their personal legal and financial advisors. Non-Company newsletters/recommendations, websites or general stock symbols/classifications or other identifiers regarding our securities, whether positive or negative, should not be relied on because these items are simply opinions/policies of a third party. These third parties are, in many instances, paid by the publisher or other third parties and the Company believes that they profit from the publication of this literature and the results on the market. These materials should not be a substitute for investors' research and/or independent decision-making.

Chris Jackson

612 961 4536

[email protected]