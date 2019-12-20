Carbon Black Market research report studies latest Carbon Black industry aspects market size, share, trends, growth, business overview and industry scenario during the forecast period 2026

The increasing demand for carbon black in paints andcoatings is one of the key factors driving the carbon black market, says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled “Carbon Black Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black), By Application (Tires, High-Performance Coatings, Plastics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” The increasing construction and manufacturing activities is expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.

List of the Major Companies in the Carbon Black Market are:

Birla Carbon

Cabot corporation

Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

Himadri Chemicals and Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Nippon Steel Carbon

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Co. Ltd.

And others.

According to the report, the market based on application is segmented into tyres, high-performance coatings, plastics, and others. The tire application is predicted to hold a significant share in the market. The tire industry is the largest customer of carbon black due to its longevity and improved strength. These automotive tires are used to increase tensile strength and resistance. The increasing demand for carbon black in paints and coatings and inks is expected to foster the growth of the market. Also, the growing need for carbon black in the construction and manufacturing sectors to provide strength to industrial rubber compounds is expected to aid the speedy growth of the market.

The report offers valuable insights into all the prevalent trends of carbon black market size. It shares an all-encompassing synopsis of all the segments and provides analytical statistics on the different regions of the market. It is created after extensive research followed by complete analysis to support companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. It is designed to provide a vibrant illustration of the market size. Also, it includes the latest advancement and development, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and others.

Acquisition of Tech Blend by Cabot to Favor Market Growth

Cabot Corporation announced to sign a deal to purchaseTech Blend, a leading North American producer of black masterbatches, for approximately $64 million. The acquisition will help in the expansion of Cabot’s global footprint inblack masterbatch and compounds. It will also provide a platform to serve global customers and grow in conductive formulations and offers Tech Blend resources and capabilities. This acquisition deal of Cabot is predicted to create lucrative business opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, ADNOC’s new project for carbon black and calcined coke is likely to strengthen the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. For instance, The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company or ADNOC, the state-owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates, appointed a new coker unit coincided with the first production of Green petroleum coke in the UAE. Green petroleum coke will further be processed to produce either fuel oils, or calcine petroleum coke, a raw material used by the aluminum and steel industries.

Also, increasing demand from the tire industry as well as construction and manufacturing sectors to provide strength to industrial rubber compounds are factors predicted to boost the carbon black market share. However, the volatility of raw material prices and environmental concerns along with the substitution of other materials such as Silica, is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

Escalating demand for Tyres in the Automotive Industry to Create Sale Opportunities in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the global carbon black market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific dominates the carbon black market trends. China is the major producer of carbon black in the region.

The growing demand of tires in India and China’s automotive sector will aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the easy availability of feedstocks such as petroleum-based crude oil, coal tar, acetylene gas and natural gas in the region will accelerate growth in Asia Pacific.

In North America, the demand for carbon black is expected to grow owing to the surge in the refurbishment of automobiles. Furthermore, the high demand for high-performance coatings in the automotive industry is likely to create business opportunities in North America. Stringent environmental regulations by the European countries is predicted to impact the market in the region negatively. In Latin America, Mexico is predicted to hold considerable share owing to growing oil exploration activities.

