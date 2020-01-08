Automotive Washer Pumps industry report presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers, Production, Revenue, Supply, Consumption, Export, Import, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Market Effect Factors Analysis in the market. To strategically profile the key players and systematically analyse their growth strategies.

Report Title: -“Global Automotive Washer Pumps Market Growth 2020-2024”

Global “Automotive Washer Pumps Market” 2020 Industry Research Report is an expert and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Washer Pumps industry. Research report categorizes the global Automotive Washer Pumps market by top players/Manufacture’s, region, type and end user. The market size section gives the Automotive Washer Pumps market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. The report studies the competitive environment of the Automotive Washer Pumps market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Automotive washer pumps are used in almost every passenger and commercial vehicle. They provide clear visibility to the driver by cleaning the windshield and headlamp glasses. The high pressure needed to clean the dust or dirt from the glass Is the generated washer. A typical automotive washer pump has a cylindrical structure with a port for connecting hoses. The splash fluid flows through it to reach the nozzle. An inlet port, which is connected to the fluid reservoir, supplies the cleaning fluid to The pump. Almost every automotive washer pump is powered by an electric motor, which is plugged into it individually and gives an output of either 12V or 24V.

The global average price of Automotive Washer Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 7.85 USD/Unit in 2013 to 7.42 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Washer Pumps includes Mono-Pump and Dual-pump. Mono-Pump represent about 97% market share in 2017, and the growth rate of dual-pump is faster.China is the largest supplier of Automotive Washer Pumps, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Washer Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2017.China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Washer Pumps market will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 920 million by 2024, from US$ 790 million in 2019.

Automotive Washer Pumpsmarket Top Key Players/Manufactures:

Continental

Genuine

Federal Mogul

Johnson Electric

ASMO

Trico

HELLA

Bilstein

ACDelco

Standard Motor Products

Doga

I Yuan Precision Industries

Automotive Washer PumpsProduction Breakdown Data byTop Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

Research objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Washer Pumps consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Washer Pumps market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Washer Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Washer Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Automotive Washer Pumps marketis primarily split into:

Mono Pump

Dual Pump

By the end users/application, Automotive Washer Pumps marketreport coversthe following segments:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Key questions answered:

What will be the market size?

What are the new opportunities?

What is the market share?

What are targeted audience?

Which are the top players in the market?

How the competition goes in the market?

Which are the leading countries?

What are the challenges in future?

