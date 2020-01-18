Yuma, AZ - January 18, 2020 - Cosmetic dentistry is becoming more popular and thanks to Yuma Smiles, a resident of Yuma, Arizona can get the dental services they need. The company is now offering a variety of cosmetic dental services including dental implants, teeth whitening, dentures, crowns, and more. Residents can now get the smiles they have always wanted thanks to the experienced dentists at Yuma Smiles.

Dr. Sam Carroll, DMD is the leader of the dental professionals and has a degree from Southern Illinois University. He is also a graduate of the Misch Implant Institute, where he learned the skills needed to provide patients with dental implants. His Yuma dental practice consists of various types of family dentistry including cosmetic dentistry.



Dr. Carroll utilizes the latest technology to diagnose dental issues and fix them. He operates a cone-beam computed tomography 3D imaging system and uses other computer programs and technology to treat patients in a painless and affordable way. The staff at Yuma Smiles is also well-trained and friendly. They are capable of assisting patients in the waiting room, at the reception center, and in the dental chair. Dental assistants also assist Dr. Carroll with various procedures. Staff members are held to high standards by Dr. Carroll to ensure patient satisfaction.

Yuma Smiles is dedicated to providing patients with a good dental experience. From their pain-free approach to their friendly and informed customer service, they make it their goal to make sure their patients leave happy and with smiles they love. They are happy to assist with checkups, general exams, cleanings, root canals, dentures, crowns, and more. They offer complete dental service in Yuma, Arizona.

Yuma Smiles is a dental office located in Yuma, Arizona. The office offers various types of dental services to provide patients with amazing smiles and confidence. The staff performs exams, cleanings, and even minor dental surgeries. The goal of the dental team is to help patients feel safe, confident, and happy with their smiles when they walk out the door. Yuma Smiles doesn’t just fix teeth, it helps give people the confidence to smile again.



