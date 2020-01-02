Electric Drives Industry 2020 Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the market size, growth, share, trends, as well as industry analysis.

Electric Drives Market report provides accurate forecasts by 2023 and experts opinion from credible sources, and the recent RandD development in the industry is also a backbone of the Electric Drives industry report.

For the help of new participants about the opportunities in 2020 Electric Drives Market, this report offers a competitive scenario of the Electric Drives industry with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, challenges, vendor landscape analysis in Electrical Components and Equipment,Capital Goods,Electrical Equipment Sector and so on, is discussed in the report.

Industry researcher project The Electric Drives market was valued at USD XX.XX Billion and CAGR of 3.99% during the period 2020-2023.

Request for Sample PDF of Report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/14198993

“The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of IoT in electric drives.”

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing focus on automating manufacturing processes.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the availability of alternatives.

About Electric Drives Market

Electric drives are used for controlling the frequency and voltage supplied to the motor. 360 Market Update's electric drives market analysis considers the revenue generation based on products such as AC drives, and DC drives. Our analysis also considers the sales of electric drives in North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. In 2018, the AC drives segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high adoption of AC motors will play a significant role in the AC drives segment to maintain their market position. Also, our global electric drives market report looks at factors such as the increasing focus on automating manufacturing processes, stringent regulations mandating the use of electric drives, and the expansion of oil terminals. However, the availability of alternatives, high cost of installation and maintenance, and availability of low-cost vendors in Asia may hamper the growth of the electric drives industry over the forecast period.

Electric Drives Market 2020 Trend, Challengeand Driver: -

Market Overview

Increasing focus on automating manufacturing processes

Automation has become an integral part of manufacturing across process and discrete industries, which is aimed at improving production and efficiency. The use of AC drives is high in automated machines as they can effectively control motor speed with minimal manual intervention. AC drives are capable of being connected to multiple pumps and motors and can optimize and automate motor operations. Thus, the increasing focus on automating manufacturing processes will be a significant factor that will drive the growth of the electric drives market at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

The advent of IoT in electric drives

With the aim to connect machinery and motion control systems, manufacturers across industries are adopting IoT-enabling technologies. Vendors in the global electric drives market are capitalizing on the growing trend of IoT and are increasing production through embedded technology that can operate in IoT networks. The IoT-enabled electric drives can monitor and communicate reports on system performance quality. Thus, the advent of IoT in electric drives will boost the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global electric drives market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global electric drives market is fragmented. Technavio’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric drives manufacturers, that include ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG.

Also, the electric drives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis included in the report educates the buyer on the current situations along with anticipated future Electric Drives market size.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report@https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14198993

The report splits the global Electric Drives market intothe Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Region.

The Electric Drives Market 2020 report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the market which provides a company overview,financial overview, service offering, different strategies used by them, and comprehensive SWOT analysis of Key Players.

Key vendors operating in 2020 Electric Drives market space are-

ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG

Research methodology is based on extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research includes in-depth interviews with industry experts, vendors, resellers and customers. Secondary research includes Platform, industry publications, company reports, news articles, analyst reports, trade associations and the data published by Government agencies.

Purchase this report (Price 2500 USD for a single-user license) @https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/14198993

2020 Influencing Factors of Market:

Market Environment:- 2020 Government Policies, Market Risks, Technological Changes,

Market Drivers:- Progressing Demand, Cost Reduction, Market Opportunities, Limits, and Challenges.

Market Size:- Global Size in 2023, by Type/Product Category, Applications/End Users, and By Regions/Geography.

Key Data:- Market Size, Market Share, Product Sales Price, Market Growth, and Growth Rate.

This Electric Drives market research is the result of

Quantitative analysis:-Electric DrivesMarket size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, Competitive landscape. Qualitative analysis:-Electric DrivesMarket drivers, Market challenges, Market trends, Five forces analysis. Primary research:- Electric Drives Industry journals and periodicals, Government bodies, Annual reports of key stakeholders. Secondary research:-Electric DrivesManufacturers/Suppliers, Channel partners, Industry experts, Strategic decision-makers. Data synthesis:-Collation of data, Estimation of key figures, Analysis of derived insights. Data validation:-Triangulation with data models, Reference against proprietary, databases, Corroboration with industry experts.

Other Analyses:- Apart from The Aforementioned Information, Trade and Distribution Analysis for The Manufactured Industry, SWOT Analysis for New Projects and Feasibility Analysis for New Investment Are Included.

Be sure to follow on Linkedin at @360 Market Updatesfor more on growth research and the research market.

CONTACT US

Name: Mr. Ajay More

Email: [email protected]

Organization: 360 Market Updates

Phone: +1 424 253 0807 / + 44 203 239 8187

You May Check Our Other Report -

Press Release Distributed by The Express Wire

To view the original version on The Express Wire visit Electric Drives Market size will reach CAGR of 3.99% in 2023| Business analysis of Electrical Components and Equipment,Capital Goods,Electrical Equipment sector