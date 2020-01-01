AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on 'Machine Vision Lenses' market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are Kyocera Corporation (Japan),Navitar Inc. (United States),Thorlabs, Inc. (United State),Stemmer Imaging AG (Germany),Kenko Tokina Co., Ltd. (Japan),Kowa American Corp. (Kowa Company, Ltd.) (United States),Fujinon Corporation (Fuji Film) (Japan),Tamron Co., Ltd (Japan),Moritex Corporation (Japan),Schneider Optics (Schneider Kreuznach) (United States)

Machine Vision Lenses are part of machine vision system, the system is a technology which is capable of identifying, inspecting, and evaluating still and moving images. Machine vision lenses enhances the ability of an automation system to observe, inspect, and scrutinize the work performance wit help of cameras and digital signal processing. Machine vision is collective term consisting of software, hardware, integrated systems, and certain methods. There are several critical components present in machine vision system such as sensor (camera). Machine vision lenses are attached to camera sensors to gather the light reflected from the object being inspected and forms the image. Machine vision lenses allow watching field-of-view (FOV) i.e. size of the area under watch, with the help of a proper lens.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Fixed Magnification Lenses / Variable Focusing Lenses, High Resolution Lenses, Zoom / Motorized Zoom Lenses, Telecentric Lenses), Application (Quality control, Packet sorting, Bar code reading, Robots, 3D image stacking, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

What's Trending in Market:

Growing Need For Automation In Inspection And Quality Control

High Demand for 3D Image Stacking

Growth Drivers: High Adoption in Industrial as well as Non-Industrial Sector

Rising Awareness about Machine Vision Cameras

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome: High Maintains Cost

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

