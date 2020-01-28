Innovative Digital Group Ltd is a private company that specialised in barcode solutions, management of cloud wireless and VOIP solutions. They are an authorized reseller for Meraki, Fortivoice, Cisco and many other wireless and security network brands and silver partner for many voices over IP products.

They are a professional who can manage service and repair all Intermec, Symbol, Motorola, Zebra barcode handheld RF scanners, printers, Honeywell & Sato barcode label printers skillfully, immaculately and on time. They are affordable, reliable and dedicated to having you back and running on your well-needed devices.

They are the leading wireless network installations company with a team of experienced technicians skilled in the installation and repairs. They have been serving their customers in the greater Toronto area with VOIP installations that range from legacy talkswitch products to the new modern age of Freepbx, PBXACT, Fortivoice, Fortinet and Polycom products.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/e9xKbyzxAw0

They also specialize in fiber optic cabling, wireless site surveys and expert designs for warehouse management, logistic buildings and medical long term retirement homes. They provide standard network ethernet cabling for cat 6 wiring and cat 5 wiring. All of their wireless RF site surveys performed in the greater Toronto area a designed and built using Airmagnet and Netscout’s award-winning software. They don’t use outdated software but only up to date software with maintenance agreements with Fluke’s and Netscout’s support plans.

Innovative Digital Group Ltd. offers reliable and exceptional service with affordable pricing. They work hard for each client to get satisfactory results. Quality service with high-quality materials and on-time delivery are the key traits of their services. Their experienced technicians are totally committed to ensuring that you get your installation and repairs services within the quickest possible time. And this is possible because they have acquired the latest techniques with the best tools, software and all other equipment to ensure that they can fix your devices quickly and efficiently at the most affordable prices while maintaining manufacturer standard quality and functionality.

For more information visit: https://innovativedigitalgroup.com

Location: https://www.google.com/maps/place/Innovative+Digital+Group+Ltd./@43.893101,-79.262859,14z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xbffb7a82c74a7566!8m2!3d43.8931006!4d-79.2628593?hl=en

Media Contact

Company Name: Innovative Digital Group Ltd

Contact Person: Ron Garcia

Email: Send Email

Phone: 416 350 8032

Address:10-9275 Markham Road suite # 236

City: Markham

State: Ontario, L6E 0H9

Country: Canada

Website: https://innovativedigitalgroup.com







